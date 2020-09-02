‘I want to be a good role model’: Meet Murgon’s new barber

SENDING a positive message and being a role model for his people is what it’s all about for Murgon’s newest barber.

Tyrone Murray has been cutting hair for around 30 years and after a short break is back in the game at Abbott’s Barber in Murgon.

Mr Murray grew up in Cherbourg and learnt the trade by cutting the hair of people in his community.

He worked as a hairdresser for five years before finding his passion in being a barber.

Mr Murray said he is so glad he gets to do something he loves everyday.

“A lot of the young fellas ask me why I like my job so much and I tell them I get to meet people from all over the world,” Mr Murray said.

“I’m glad to be back at it again, I stopped cutting hair for a little while so it’s great to be back in the game.

“I’m back working at home near my family and my community and the response from everyone has been really positive.

“We have had people stopping in all day and the amount of comments and shares the post on Cherbourg Radio got almost brought me to tears.

“It’s the best feeling to hear positive feedback for something good you are doing, it really means a lot to me.”

My Murray formerly worked for Abbott’s Barber in Nanango, before the company decided to expand into Murgon.

Abbott’s Barber in Murgon opened on August 31 and Mr Murray is now the full time barber.

Cherbourg has been hit hard throughout the coronavirus pandemic with a number of young lives lost to suicide.

Mr Murray said it has been sad times for his community, however he plans to take on an apprentice when the shop gets busy.

“It has been a really tough time for Cherbourg, we have lost a few young men to suicide and drugs and alcohol is really hurting young people in the community,” Mr Murray said.

“John who owns the barber shop is a great old fella and said he would like to see me take on someone when we get busy and teach them the trade.

“To be able to be a role model to some of the young fellas in the community like that is my dream and to be able to teach them what I know and give them the opportunity to work would mean so much.”

John Abbott is a second generation barber with over 50 years experience who has expanded his business from Brisbane into the South Burnett.

Mr Abbott said Tyrone is a great role model for his people.

“Tyrone is really well known in Murgon and the response from the community has so far been nothing but positive,” Mr Abbott said.

“He was travelling to and from Nanango for work everyday, so to have the shop in Murgon is great for him and the community.

“He is an exceptional young man who wants to be a role model for his community and I think he will do really well working their.”

