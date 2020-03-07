‘I was short on cash:’ Shoplifter caught in act

COURT: Melissa Lake faced two charges in the Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

COURT: Melissa Lake faced two charges in the Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A WOMAN with sticky fingers has been caught red-handed trying to skip out without paying.

Melissa Ann Lake fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing two charges of unauthorised dealing with shop goods (maximum $150) and contravening direction or requirement of police.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on February 8 at 11.50am, Lake was observed putting products into shopping bags at Woolworths Roma and then walking out without any attempts to pay.

Police attended in relation to the matter where Lake stated she was short on cash and couldn’t afford groceries.

She pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Saggers fined her $400.