Sydney crime figure Sam Ibrahim has been deported to Perth in a dawn operation.
Crime figure deported in secret after visa cancelled

by Nick Hansen and Mark Morri
29th Oct 2020 2:10 PM
Sydney crime figure Sam Ibrahim has been flown to Perth in a secret, dawn operation.

Ibrahim was taken from Long Bay jail early this morning to Sydney Airport and put on a plane.

The Daily Telegraph understands no one from his family - or his lawyers - were told he was being deported until after he was on the plane.

Sam Ibrahim, the brother of well-known Sydney identity John Ibrahim, had spent more than five years behind bars on a firearms offence before he was granted parole in September.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton cancelled Sam Ibrahim's permanent residency visa on character grounds while he was behind bars.

His release on parole was initially expected to see him released to Villawood Detention Centre where he was expected to challenge the government's plans to deport him.

Its believed Sam's brother Michael - who is in Goulburn Supermax - was told in the early afternoon.

Sam is originally from Lebanon.

However a deal was struck between immigration officials and correctives bosses which allowed them to keep Ibrahim in Long Bay Correctional Complex during his parole due to fears for his own safety if he was rehoused at Villawood.

Originally published as Ibrahim flown to WA in secret after visa cancelled

crime deportation sam ibrahim

