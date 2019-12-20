Menu
SCOOPED UP: Dempsey Jacobs will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court next year. Picture: Contributed
News

Ice cream truck theft case left to chill until 2020

Laura Blackmore
20th Dec 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 8:06 AM
A CHERBOURG man who allegedly attempted to beat the heat by stealing a truck laden with ice cream has had his case adjourned until next year.

Dempsey Jacobs, 28, appeared before Murgon Magistrates Court on Tuesday on five charges: stealing a ­vehicle, obstructing police, breaching bail, unlicensed driving and common nuisance.

Police allege Mr Jacobs stole a Streets Ice Cream truck from a Puma ­service station in Maryborough at 6.45am on ­Monday.

He then allegedly drove the truck to Cherbourg but lost control of the vehicle on Barambah Ave.

At 8.15am it's alleged he crashed the truck near a store.

He spent the night in custody at the Murgon watch house.

Early reports suggest most of the ice cream survived the crash and was later rescued by another Streets truck.

Mr Jacobs will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 3, 2020.

