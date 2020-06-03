Iconic store's extreme response to looters

Saks Fifth Avenue has been wrapped in razor wire to keep thieves from smashing their way in.

One of New York City's most iconic luxury department stores, Saks, has been wrapped in razor wire to keep thieves from smashing their way in and making off with expensive merchandise.

The New York Post reports the store has also hired private security guards with specially trained dogs to protect the premises in the wake of Monday night's looting of Macy's iconic, Herald Square location.

Pictures show workers boarding up the windows with plywood and then wrapping the boards with razor wire.

At least seven German shepherds, Belgian Malinois and pit bull dogs were also on hand.

"God willing, I hope they don't show up and it goes smoothly," one guard said.

The guard noted that the dogs "aren't friendly."

There are thousands of people on the streets on the city now, defying a curfew.

Entire blocks of shops have been boarded up in New York City after a night of widespread looting and violence that followed peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd.

"We've been asked to board up entire blocks," Robert Ciccone, a supervisor at Nastasi Maintenance & Construction LLC, told the Wall Street Journal.