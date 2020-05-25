Icy start: Mercury plunges to 2C

The mercury has plummeted across the state again this morning with Queenslanders waking up to temperatures as low as 2C.

The icy blast that had the state shivering over the weekend continued today with single-digit temperatures recorded right up to Far North Queensland.

The coldest place was Biloela which plunged to just 2.6C at 4am.

Other coldest parts included Warwick and Rolleston with 3.6C, Applethorpe with 4.2C, Beaudesert, Longreach and Canungra all dropped to 4.3C and Amberley recorded 4.9C.

It was colder in some parts of north Queensland than it was along the coast in southeast Queensland with northerners shivering through 5C temperatures.

It was 5.6C at Townsville's defence base, 9.4C in Townsville itself, 7.3C in Ayr, 7.4C at Innisfail, 8.3C at Mareeba, 9.3C in Burketown Airport in the gulf country, 5.8C in the northern goldfields area and 11.1C in Cairns.

It was slightly warmer down south.

Brisbane woke to 12.6C temperatures while the Gold Coast minimum dropped to 13.8C, Coolangatta was a chillier 9.4C and the Sunshine Coast was an icy 7.7C with a 'feels like' temperature of 5.9C.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said cold air from the southern states has pushed further north affecting tropical north Queensland.

"These kinds of cold bursts are fairly common as we head into winter; this has been a strong one and it's been a little bit earlier in May," Ms Hoff said.

She said parts of the southeast coast like Brisbane were insulated by warmer ocean waters.

"The Brisbane area was a bit warmer than the rest of the southeast just thanks to its position to the coast," Ms Hoff said.

"For example, the minimum temperature (until 6am this morning) for Brisbane was 13C and for Ipswich, which is an hour away, it was 5.9C.

"In the southeast, temperatures did vary and it was quite cold for the majority of people in southeast Queensland."

Patches of frost were spotted this morning near Roma and in the southern Darling Downs.

Meanwhile the surf is up in the southeast today as a southerly swell pushes waves up to 3½m into Queensland waters.

The same weather system that brought the weekend chill has moved out to sea and created large waves, Bureau of Meteorology's Kimba Wong said.

"We've got a low pressure system currently just sitting offshore of the New South Wales coast at the moment and with that located there for a couple of days we've got quite strong winds coming straight up the coastline and that's driving that southerly swell," Ms Wong said.

Combined with a low pressure system from north-eastern New Zealand, the swell is expected to stick around until early Thursday.

"Gradually through Tuesday that swell should ease off, but still remaining 1½ to 2m offshore through Wednesday," she said.

Combined with clear skies, Brisbane could expect to reach 23 degrees today and up to 24 degrees to Wednesday. The Gold and Sunshine coasts would also see temperatures reach around 24 degrees in the coming days.

The forecast would come as welcome news to those who didn't enjoy the cold blast over the weekend, when more than 50 Queensland towns shivered through their coldest May day since record keeping began. Brisbane's maximum of 15.1C on Saturday was the coldest May day since 1922.

