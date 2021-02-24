Illegal road user hit with thousands of dollars in fines

A man has been fined over $2000 and ordered to face court after police intercepted him breaking several road rules.

On Sunday February 21 at 11.15am Blackbutt police intercepted a random vehicle for a licence check and RBT.

Checks revealed the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.

The man was issued multiple traffic infringements including:

Use of unregistered six cylinder motor vehicle – $427.00

Driving uninsured with the vehicle being more than 4.5 ton in mass – $1601.00

Use vehicle plates issues for another vehicle without reasonable excuse – $320.00

The man was also issues with a notice to appear before the Nanango Magistrates Court on March 11, charged with driving on a SPER suspended licence.