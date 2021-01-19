Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Russell Gordon Haig Mathews with his dog Pyosik and supporter Robert Cronin at Ipswich Court in 2019. Picture: Ross Irby
Russell Gordon Haig Mathews with his dog Pyosik and supporter Robert Cronin at Ipswich Court in 2019. Picture: Ross Irby
News

Illegal sign writer hit with $30,000 in fines

Ross Irby
19th Jan 2021 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POLITICAL protest sign writer has been hit with a whopping $30,500 fine after a court heard he erected illegal structures in his Ipswich front yard.

Russell Mathews has gained notoriety for his political commentary in recent years, which he has proudly displayed on large signs in front of his home on Brisbane Rd at Booval.

Ipswich City Council took legal action against Mathews in 2019 over the unapproved structures used to display the political slogans.

Council officers entered the property and took the signs down after sending an official warning to Mathews.

 

Political signs erected in front of the home of Russell Gordon Haig Mathews in 2019. Mathews was this month fined more than $30,000.
Political signs erected in front of the home of Russell Gordon Haig Mathews in 2019. Mathews was this month fined more than $30,000.

 

The legal issues over the structures were settled this month when the 70-year old was fined.

Despite not attending the court himself, the three council charges against Mathews were dealt with ex-parte by Magistrate Elizabeth Hall on January 7.

Russell Gordon Haig Mathews, from Booval, was found guilty of contravening an enforcement notice under the ICC planning act on June 28, 2019; failing to comply with a compliance notice on November 4, 2019; and contravening an enforcement notice on January 3, 2020.

Ms Hall fined Mathews $10,000 for the first charge, $500 for the second charge; and $20,000 for the third charge.

He was also ordered to pay costs.

More Stories

ipswich city council ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New case details boost hopes for mask-free Friday

        Premium Content New case details boost hopes for mask-free Friday

        News Queensland has recorded three new COVID-19 cases overnight, keeping hopes the state will be mask-free from Friday on track.

        UPDATE: How fatal car crash near Nanango unfolded

        Premium Content UPDATE: How fatal car crash near Nanango unfolded

        News Police have released further information on the single-vehicle crash in Nanango...

        FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        Elderly woman, 75, attacked by dog on morning walk

        Premium Content Elderly woman, 75, attacked by dog on morning walk

        News “I started screaming go back inside and even yelled for help..."