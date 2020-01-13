‘I’m breaking’: Tom faces intense trial

Television personality Tom Williams has completed the most emotionally-charged I'm a Celeb trial yet, facing his greatest phobia in order to win his camp 13 stars.

Having opened up about his crippling phobia of snakes early on, the television star was nervously anticipating that his first challenge would involve the slithering beasts.

In a to-camera interview before the challenge, he made his fear known.

"The heart is racing, the blood is pumping and this is the moment, this is the ultimate fear. Other than, you know, my children getting sick. So … I've gotta do it," said Tom.

Tom Williams had made his fear of snakes known early in the season. Picture: Channel 10.

Approaching hosts Julia Morris and Chris Brown for a task which involved swimming through a capsule and poking his head into air tanks filled with nasty surprises, his eyes filled with tears as the air tank filled with snakes - and five of the 13 stars - was unveiled.

"I'm breaking," Tom said, fighting back tears.

Tom Williams was in tears as he mentally prepared himself for the challenge. Picture: Channel 10.

"(I feel) Like I've got a lot of weight hanging on my shoulders, but I really want to do this for the camp," he later added, putting on a brave.

Racing through the air tanks filled with worms, toads, a crocodile, hissing cockroaches, fermented herring and flies, the 49-year-old remained calm until the final tank remained.

But, in a feat no camp member or viewing saw coming, the former radio star achieved a perfect score, plunging his upper body into the tank to fish out the stars.

Tom plunged his hand into the tank filled with to the brim with snakes. Picture: Channel 10.

Returning to camp triumphant, the eagerly awaiting fellow celebs cheered after Tom cheekily attempted to hoodwink them.

"Inside the snake tank were five stars," he explained.

"And you guys know how much of a state I was in before I left … I was rattled," he said, pausing while his campmates gathered around, looking concerned.

"This dog just had his day. A perfect score, 13!"

Overcome with emotion, Myf Warhurst burst into tears, while Dale Thomas said; "For him to face his fear, not only triumphant for that but camp, I obviously couldn't be prouder for the bloke, what a legend."

In the second episode of the season, Tom was similarly shaken to tears during a safety briefing about the various critters that could make their way into camp.

Calling them "the devil's pet", Tom was visibly distressed as he put his hands on the snake, shouting and swearing with tears in his eyes.

I'm a Celeb continues Tuesday night at 7.30pm on Ten.