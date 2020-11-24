‘I’m hurting’: Woman’s text to Hayne: court

Former star rugby league player Jarryd Hayne is on trial for rape charges. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Peter Lorimer

WARNING: Graphic

A woman sent former NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne a text message saying "I am hurting so much" after he allegedly forced himself on her inside a Newcastle bedroom, causing gruesome injuries, a court has heard.

The 32-year-old has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm. He claims the sex was consensual and the woman's injuries accidental.

Mr Hayne's District Court trial heard on Tuesday the woman suffered two lacerations to her genitalia after the former Parramatta Eels fullback allegedly pulled off her jeans and began unwanted oral and digital sex on her in 2018.

The woman, 26, saw blood coming from her crotch and on the then 30-year-old's hands, who pulled back in shock.

Former star rugby league player Jarryd Hayne arrives at Newcastle Court for his trial on Tuesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Peter Lorimer

Crown prosecutor Brian Costello told the court the pair had been flirting over social media for days before the woman invited him to the house on September 30, 2018, but made it clear she did not want to have sex with him after learning he had instructed a taxi to wait outside.

An intoxicated Mr Hayne had paid the driver $550 to take him from Newcastle to Sydney before he arrived at the woman's house, telling the cab driver he was "not going to be long", Mr Costello said.

Mr Costello said the woman had told her mother, who was also at the home: "He's only here for sex. No bloody way am I going to touch him."

The former State of Origin star has pleaded not guilty. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Peter Lorimer

She texted him after the incident, saying: "I know I've talked about sex and stuff so much but I didn't want to do that with the taxi waiting for you.

"I thought you would have at least stayed. But I'm sitting in my room crying because I feel weird."

Mr Hayne is on trial at Newcastle District Court for the alleged attack on the woman in September 2018 - the night of that year's NRL grand final.

His barrister Phillip Boulten SC told the court Mr Hayne will give evidence that all of the sexual activity was consensual, and that the woman's injuries were accidental.

"They both intended to have sex. It was not going to be romantic, unfortunately, but it was going to be sexual," Mr Boulten said.

Phillip Boulten SC, Jarryd Hayne’s barrister. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Peter Lorimer

He said his client had arrived in "regrettable form" after attending a two-day buck's party for a fellow footballer, and was invited straight into the woman's bedroom.

Once inside he asked to use her laptop so he could play some music to "sing along to", the court heard.

"He was singing along to Ed Sheeran songs. He was not there to overbear her will," Mr Boulten said.

"(The woman) did not say 'no', she did not say 'stop' … she was enjoying what was happening. Until they saw blood."

He said Mr Hayne stopped when he "realised something was wrong" and went into the bathroom to wash the blood off him, and the woman was "obviously shocked by the blood".

Mr Boulten said there was "no doubt" the footballer caused the injury, most likely via a fingernail, but he did not "intend to harm her at all and he's sorry about that".

Jarryd Hayne during his time at the Parramatta Eels. Picture: AAP Image/Daniel Munoz

The jury has heard Mr Hayne was in the Newcastle area to attend a party for Fiji teammate and former Newcastle Knights player Kevin Naiqama, along with other footballers.

The court heard the woman, who cannot be named, and Mr Hayne had started chatting over social media on September 17, 2018, after she sent a message to the player's Instagram page.

The pair exchanged messages, some of which were sexual in nature, and the woman was "as forward if not more forward" than Mr Hayne.

"You are absolutely gorgeous x," the court heard she wrote in her first message.

He also asked her to send photos of her, which the court heard she agreed to do on Snapchat.

On grand final night, the two made arrangements to meet at the woman's home on the outskirts of Newcastle, where the alleged assault took place during a 45-minute encounter.

After complaining of her injuries in texts, the court heard Mr Hayne replied: "Go doctor tomorrow."

The court heard the woman messaged a friend saying she told Mr Hayne "no" but "I just sort of let it go because he was so into it and pushy".

The woman is expected to give evidence on Tuesday afternoon.

The trial continues.

Originally published as 'I'm hurting': Woman's text to Hayne: court