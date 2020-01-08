The photo every Aussie cricket fan wants to see

The Australians enjoyed a beverage with the Black Caps after their comprehensive victory on Monday, and cricket fans love it.

The Test series itself may have been a brutally one-sided affair, but that didn't stop Australia and New Zealand players uniting for a beer after the final match in Sydney, providing another image of a "changing" Australia.

So much has been made about Australia's "new" culture of playing hard but fair, with an eye on winning back the trust of the Australian public post-Cape Town.

From the dressing room to the field, Australia has found something which works, with the margins of the victories over New Zealand - 296 runs, 247 runs and 279 runs - highlighting the gulf between the two sides.

Despite the Black Caps resorting to some short-pitched bowling tactics for much of the series, mostly by the tireless Neil Wagner, the post-match drinks sit-down brought an end to any tension there was in the series.

Australia comprehensively won the Trans Tasman Trophy after three consecutive victories.

The nature of the Black Caps' heavy defeats was described as "spineless" in the Kiwi media, although the team's reputation as the "nice guys" of world cricket remained true, and was amplified in the images of the away side sharing time with the Aussie players after the Sydney match.

Pictured in the dressing rooms are a number of Australia and New Zealand players, with Matthew Wade the centre of attention.

Several players across both sides already have existing relationships, such as Indian Premier League teammates Kane Williamson and David Warner at Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Drinks after play between sides is nothing new, especially at all levels of cricket.

This is what it’s all about. The cut and thrust of Ashes cricket. Let’s just have a beer and reminisce. Why cricket is the best! #ashes #sport #summerof19 pic.twitter.com/Bpl5FEEG7E — Danny Reuben (@dannyreuben) September 15, 2019

The hard-fought Ashes series in England in the winter ended with both sides meeting up following the final match at The Oval.

The series ended in a historic draw at 2-2, but each match featured moments of high drama, intrigue and emotion.

Quick to put aside the gritty five-match series, members of both sides linked up afterwards, with ECB communications head Danny Reuben posting to social media: "This is what it's all about. The cut and thrust of Ashes cricket. Let's just have a beer and reminisce. Why cricket is the best!"