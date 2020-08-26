Menu
The Cherbourg Magistrates and Murri Court House. Picture: File
IN COURT: 37 people facing Cherbourg Magistrates Court

Sam Turner
25th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
EACH week, a number of people appear in court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here are the names of everyone listed to appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court today, August 26, 2020.

Barrett, Gail Francis, Miss

Blair, Richard James Daniel

Button, Jesse Jeremiah

Chapman Desmond Paul, Mr

Combo, Judith Lesley Ann

Combo, Marlen Kathleen

Combo-Saunders, Eric Shadrack Ezra George, Mr

Compton, Shaye Naomi

Davidson, Leila Marlene

Davidson, Tamara Yvonne

Davui, Taneesha Sara, Miss

Dynevor, Anthony Samuel

Dynevor, Bowman Nathaniel, Mr

Dynevor, Maria Andrea Roberta A, Miss

Fisher, Andrew Simon

Fisher, George Thomas Noel

Georgetown, Floyd Rex Aubrey

Georgetown, Shonee

Hopkins, Arshell Colin

Isaacs, Minnie Mertil, Ms

Jacobs, Charles Arthur, Mr

Jerome, Shaylene Irene Joyce, Miss

Miller, Herbert William, Mr

Murray, Arnold Keith

Murray Carmel Jacqueline Fay

Murray, Richard Vincent

Priestley, Kalatena Inez Joan Pegath

Purcell, Jenai

Purcell, Pamela May, Ms

Purcell, Sherrie Nicki, Ms

Richardson, Cain Jerimiah, Mr

Saltner, Kim Martha, Mrs

Seckold, Samuel Anthony

Skinner, Taylor Faye

Sullivan, Alwyn Ernest Arnold

Walsh, Jolene Ethel

Williams, Daniel Charles

