COURT DAY: Gayndah Magistrates Court. Picture: File.
Crime

IN COURT: 37 people facing Gayndah court today

Sam Turner
10th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
EACH month a number of people appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Friday, July 10.

Arnott, Lisa Shayne, Ms

Bernie, Matthew Ian, Mr

Briskey, Luke Anthony, Mr

Chapman, Natalie Jane

Chhantyal, Sunil

Collins, Alan James Glen, Mr

Collins, India Olive Lesa

Cross, Mele Lineti Sanipepa, Mrs

Cupitt, Stephen Robert

Downes, John Henry, Mr

Gilliland, Steele Brett Smith

Godbold, Gavin William

Gray, Allain James

Hain, Gavin John

Harrison, Jemma Marie

Hill, Timielle Sarah May

Kim, Youngwoo

Layton-Stengert, Sarah Michelle

Marshall, David James

Martin, Gavin Ashley, Mr

Mc Keering, Allan Patrick

Mcmillan, Jesse John

Pointon, Arthur

Prior Jason

Shadford, Anthony Kedstell, Mr

Shute, Jonnyele Stephanie, Miss

Sieburh, Bryce Christopher

Smith, Chad Laurence

Thompson, Sheena Dorothy Rose

Tierney, Carley May, Ms

Totivan, Frank Tony

Wain, Ethan Paul

Walsh, Darren Patrick

Wells, Robert Stanley

Wilkinson, Brendon Richard

Wilkinson, Diane Christine

Young, Shane Douglas

