Kingaroy Magistrates Court. File Photo.
Kingaroy Magistrates Court. File Photo.
News

IN COURT: 43 people facing Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

Tristan Evert
7th Sep 2020 9:00 AM
HERE is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Kingaroy Magistrates Court today, September 7.

Aschmies, Petraya Rachel

Atkins, Jaimee-Leigh, Miss

Barkle, Joshua Leslie, Mr

Beaumont, Toni Lee, Miss

Birks, William Robert

Boyle, Nyssa Emily, Miss

Brooker, Jason William

Carseldine, Jason Taylor

Chapman, William Wilfred Ferny

Clark, Ashley John

Conomos, Paul Gregory

Cuddy, Ryan John, Mr

Currie, Christopher Lee, Mr

Day, Arron Alexanda Gary

Fisher, Conor Taylor, Mr

Forrest, Holly Jane

Grice-Andrews, Peta Kathleen

Hafemeister, Clinton

Haydar, Amir Ali

Hewitt, Cameron Robert

Hoghes, John Luke

Jameson, Mark Albert, Mr

Kennedy, Riki James

Knudsen, William Michael, Mr

Krause, Vicki Anne, Miss

Liedtke, Reyce Tyrone

Mccoombes, Jayden Alexander

Price, Jason Douglas, Mr

Rae, Rodney Shane

Roberts, Rhys Christopher

Scott, Elaine Alison, Miss

Simpson, Karl Geoffrey

Smith, Rachel Cherise

Spanton, Bjordie

Stanton, Terrence Darryl, Mr

Strickland, Luke Tyson

Taylor, Bruce Alexander

Townes, Isaac James Leslie

Vaaua, Rex Aliver Kari, Mr

Weeks, Mitchell Francis Liam

Weston, Kayla Leigh, Miss

Willmot, Jimal David, Mr

Woodward, Terry Joseph

South Burnett

