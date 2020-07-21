IN COURT: 45 people in Murgon Magistrates Court

EVERY week a number of people appear in South Burnett Courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Murgon Magistrates Court today, Tuesday, July 21.

Alberts, Cheryl Jessica Joan

Albury, Kynika Adina Patrica, Miss

Aubrey, Frederick Henry

Aubrey, Jordan Christopher

Beggs, Cohen Jason Arthur

Beltrame, John Joseph

Blackwell, Peter Graham

Bond, Allan james

Carlo, Hughie John, Mr

Chafer, Debra

Colonel, Tahshiki Lavinea

Davidson, Tareta

Dendle, Kyron Douglas, Mr

Frahm, Kerrod James

Gayton, Alyson Imelda, Mrs

Geiger, Bradley Micheal, Mr

Gilbert, Elita Lyn

Goltz, Delores Maree

Gray, Archie James

Harris, Sheree Ellen

Honhold, Simone Louise, Miss

Hopkins, Sheree Jessica

Horne, Jesse James

Isaacs, Darren Godfrey

Isaacs, Minnie Mertil, Ms

Isaacs, William Norman

Jerome, Derek James

Lindenberg, Kyle Shane

Malone, Daniel Jeremiah, Mr

Morgan, Takeera

Munro, Daniel Jai, Mr

Oberle, Kacee Maddison

Priestley, Clarrissa Moniquie Stephanie

Robertson, Daniel John

Robertson, Stevie-Lee

Shepherd, Lillian Dell Ann

Smith, Jakob Elliott

Smith, Shannon Benjamine, Mr

Spina, Sharon Anne

Stevens-Power, Scott Victor

Suffolk, Blair Anthony

Sullivan, Kenneth Charles, Mr

Walsh, Dwayne Randal

Warner, Liscene Bella, Miss

Whitmore, Tanya Louise