IN COURT: North Burnett drink, drug drivers named and shamed

IN COURT: These are 10 North Burnett drug/drink drivers that have gone through Gayndah Magistrates Court this year. Picture: iSTOCK

THE Central and North Burnett Times and the Queensland Police Service will be joining forces to tackle the widespread problem of drink or drug driving.

We have devised a list of the drink or drug-drivers that have gone through Gayndah Magistrates Court this year.

We hope this list will endeavour to act as a deterrent for those putting others at risk by drink or drug-driving in our region.

Andrew Angus McBurnie, 60, faced Gayndah Magistrates court on August 7, charged with driving while under the influence of liquor on March 21.

McBurnie had crashed into a fence in Durong, and returned a BAC of 0.201.

McBurnie was fined $1800, and was disqualified from driving for 11 months.

A conviction was recorded.

Sunil Chhantyal faced court on July 10 charged with driving under the influence of liquor.

He was court in Mundubbera on January 4, and blew 0.156 roadside.

Chhantyal was fined $1100, and disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.

Luke Anthony Briskey faced court on July 10 charged with driving without a licence, and driving with a relevant drug in his system.

Briskey was caught in Mundubbera on February 2 on Strathdee St, with a roadside drug test detecting THC in his saliva.

He was convicted and fined $400 for each charge, and disqualified from driving for 3 months on the drug driving charge.

Bryce Christopher Siebhur faced court charged with driving while having a relevant drug present in his saliva.

He was intercepted on January 30 in Gayndah on the Burnett Hwy, with a roadside drug test detecting meth in his system.

He was convicted and fined $400, and was disqualified from driving for one month.

Ethan Paul Wain faced court charged with driving while having a relevant drug in his system.

He was caught on February 2 in Mundubbera on Strathdee St, with THC detected in his saliva after a roadside drug test.

He was convicted and fined $600, and was disqualified from driving for two months.

Tongi Tanginoa faced Gayndah Magistrates Court after she was charged with mid-range drink driving and driving without ever holding a licence on February 22, 2020.

Tanginoa received a $1000 fine for mid-range drink driving, and was disqualified from driving for four months.

She then received a $250 fine, and a three month disqualification for unlicensed driving.

Convictions were recorded.

Gregory Paul Howarth was caught driving over the general alcohol limit on January 25 in Gayndah.

He was pulled over on Capper S at 12.14am, and returned a reading of 0.062.

He was convicted, fined $400, and disqualified from driving for one month.

Trevor Mark Boulton was charged with driving while having a relevant drug present in his system.

He was convicted, fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Kelvin Wiley was caught driving a motor vehicle over the middle alcohol limit.

He was convicted, fined $500 and disqualified for driving for one month.

Cameron Paul Mailman was caught driving in October 2019 under the influence of methylamphetamine and THC, while driving on a disqualified licence.

On the drug-driving charge, he was convicted, fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.