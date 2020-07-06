IN COURT: The 40 people appearing in Kingaroy court today
EACH week a number of people appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, July 6.
Brett, Steven George Arthur
Chapman, William Wilfred Ferny
Cowley, Tina Joan
Davidson, Daniel Joseph
Dehennin, Cody Jayden James
Denmead, Joanna Mary Joyce
Ezekiela, Cree-Elizabeth Marcia
Fisher, Conor Taylor, Mr
Fleming, William Harold Douglas
Flood, Joshua Keith
Frescon, Luana Adele
Goodman, John Derek
Haydar, Amir Ali
Hogan, William Thomas, Mr
Hoghes, John Luke
Hutchinson, Breaze Amba
Jones, Tabitha Crystal
Jurgensen, Dean
Kennedy, Steven Mark, Mr
Kenningale, Marcus Lee
Liedemann, Dailin Warren
Mccoombes, Jayden Alexander
Mcmaster, Kelly June
Middleton, Keith Norman
Millar, Kyle Anthony
Moore, Jasmine, Miss
North, Codie Whitney
Parkes, Barry Michael
Quilty, Michael Timothy
Roberts, Rhys Christopher, Mr
Skudder, Dean Wallace
Smith, Brayden Paul
Stevenson, Helen Edith, Mrs
Stolzenberg, Benjamin David, Mr
Sutherland, Renae Gloria, Miss
Tebbutt, Sinead Renee
Thompson, Aaron Matthew, Mr
Thompson, Sonia May, Miss
Wessling, Beverley Lisa, Mrs
Willmot, Jimal David, Mr