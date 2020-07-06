Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kingaroy Court.
Kingaroy Court.
Crime

IN COURT: The 40 people appearing in Kingaroy court today

Dominic Elsome
6th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH week a number of people appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, July 6.

Brett, Steven George Arthur

Chapman, William Wilfred Ferny

Cowley, Tina Joan

Davidson, Daniel Joseph

Dehennin, Cody Jayden James

Denmead, Joanna Mary Joyce

Ezekiela, Cree-Elizabeth Marcia

Fisher, Conor Taylor, Mr

Fleming, William Harold Douglas

Flood, Joshua Keith

Frescon, Luana Adele

Goodman, John Derek

Haydar, Amir Ali

Hogan, William Thomas, Mr

Hoghes, John Luke

Hutchinson, Breaze Amba

Jones, Tabitha Crystal

Jurgensen, Dean

Kennedy, Steven Mark, Mr

Kenningale, Marcus Lee

Liedemann, Dailin Warren

Mccoombes, Jayden Alexander

Mcmaster, Kelly June

Middleton, Keith Norman

Millar, Kyle Anthony

Moore, Jasmine, Miss

North, Codie Whitney

Parkes, Barry Michael

Quilty, Michael Timothy

Roberts, Rhys Christopher, Mr

Skudder, Dean Wallace

Smith, Brayden Paul

Stevenson, Helen Edith, Mrs

Stolzenberg, Benjamin David, Mr

Sutherland, Renae Gloria, Miss

Tebbutt, Sinead Renee

Thompson, Aaron Matthew, Mr

Thompson, Sonia May, Miss

Wessling, Beverley Lisa, Mrs

Willmot, Jimal David, Mr

court lists kingaroy courtlist kingaroy magistrates court
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your questions about our new format answered

        Your questions about our new format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered

        Home ransacked by thieves in gutless lockdown raid

        premium_icon Home ransacked by thieves in gutless lockdown raid

        Crime Thieves steal $18k while he was interstate during the pandemic

        Business leaders welcome tax cuts as local economy reopens

        premium_icon Business leaders welcome tax cuts as local economy reopens

        Business Nearly 19,000 small and family businesses across the region will now pay less...

        One dead, man serious after separate crashes

        premium_icon One dead, man serious after separate crashes

        News A person has died in a single-vehicle crash southwest of Brisbane