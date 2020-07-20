IN COURT: The 52 people facing Kingaroy Court today
EACH week a number of people appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, July 20.
Andersen, Michael Keith
Axleby, Matthew James
Bauer, Jude Joseph, Mr
Briskie, Cordell Andrew
Button, Richard Snyder, Mr
Cameron, Craig, Mr
Carseldine, Jason Taylor
Clarke, Marissa Anne, Miss
Correa, Nina Maria, Ms
Cox Vass, Joshua Aaron
Day, Martin Wayne
Duncan, Johanne May,
Elffmoff, Christopher Paul
Fitzgerald, Jack Michael, Mr
Fleming, Steven Andrew
Flood, Joshua Keith
Freeman-Frances, Blake Scott, Mr
Frescon, Luana Adele
Haydar, Amir Ali
Holton, Mark John, Mr
Hood, Michel John-Bruce
Hoy, Benjamin Daniel
Isaacs, Minnie Mertil, Ms
Jones, Tabitha Crystal
Kenningale, Marcus Lee
Kerr, Jayde Ashlee
Kingdom, Rhiannon Kathleen
Kissell, Jake Leslie
Krause, David Michael
Liedtke, Reyce Tyrone
Mcdonald, Cary David
Mcmahon, Brett Daniel
Mcmaster, Kelly June
Michelon, Siobhann Cheyenne Beverle, Miss
Miosge, Alastair Martin, Mr
Perry, Jason Bruce
Pohlner, Wayne Paul
Reeves, Rikki Dana
Ryan, Mark Darren
Sandow, Gregory Percy James
Schilling, Jay Noel, Mr
Shepherd, Gary John
Stray, Peter Lloyd Gena
Sullivan, Brooke Louise, Ms
Sutherland, Renae Gloria, Miss
Tanna, Sarah Lucy
Thompson, Aaron Matthew, Mr
Usher, Jayden Alexander
West-Wade, Jonty Robert
Whitby, Benjamin Daniel
Wiley, Patricia Josephine
Wilson, Brendan Christopher