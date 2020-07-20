IN COURT: The 52 people facing Kingaroy Court today

A total of 51 people will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on a range of different charges. File Photo.

EACH week a number of people appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, July 20.

Andersen, Michael Keith

Axleby, Matthew James

Bauer, Jude Joseph, Mr

Briskie, Cordell Andrew

Button, Richard Snyder, Mr

Cameron, Craig, Mr

Carseldine, Jason Taylor

Clarke, Marissa Anne, Miss

Correa, Nina Maria, Ms

Cox Vass, Joshua Aaron

Day, Martin Wayne

Duncan, Johanne May,

Elffmoff, Christopher Paul

Fitzgerald, Jack Michael, Mr

Fleming, Steven Andrew

Flood, Joshua Keith

Freeman-Frances, Blake Scott, Mr

Frescon, Luana Adele

Haydar, Amir Ali

Holton, Mark John, Mr

Hood, Michel John-Bruce

Hoy, Benjamin Daniel

Isaacs, Minnie Mertil, Ms

Jones, Tabitha Crystal

Kenningale, Marcus Lee

Kerr, Jayde Ashlee

Kingdom, Rhiannon Kathleen

Kissell, Jake Leslie

Krause, David Michael

Liedtke, Reyce Tyrone

Mcdonald, Cary David

Mcmahon, Brett Daniel

Mcmaster, Kelly June

Michelon, Siobhann Cheyenne Beverle, Miss

Miosge, Alastair Martin, Mr

Perry, Jason Bruce

Pohlner, Wayne Paul

Reeves, Rikki Dana

Ryan, Mark Darren

Sandow, Gregory Percy James

Schilling, Jay Noel, Mr

Shepherd, Gary John

Stray, Peter Lloyd Gena

Sullivan, Brooke Louise, Ms

Sutherland, Renae Gloria, Miss

Tanna, Sarah Lucy

Thompson, Aaron Matthew, Mr

Usher, Jayden Alexander

West-Wade, Jonty Robert

Whitby, Benjamin Daniel

Wiley, Patricia Josephine

Wilson, Brendan Christopher