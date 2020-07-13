IN COURT: The 62 people appearing in Kingaroy court today
EACH week a number of people appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, July 13.
Ashby, Brodie Stephen, Mr
Atwell, Alex Trevor Kaylem, Mr
Beaumont, Toni Lee, Miss
Bell, Billie-Jo Agnes Maree, Miss
Boyle, Nyssa Emily, Miss
Brown, Melanie, Miss
Cherry, Jade Hugh
Clewley, Ayrton James,
Cope, Andrew Michael
Duffy, Arizona Hunter Rain
Elhusseini, Hassan, Mr
Fisher, Conor Taylor, Mr
Fleming, Steven Andrew
Fleming, William Harold Douglas
General Electric International Inc
Giffin, Christopher Joseph
Green, Gary Anthony William, Mr
Haddington, David Lee
Haydar, Amir Ali
Hockins, Rory William, Mr
Holton, Mark John, Mr
Hutchinson, Breaze Amba
Johnson, Amy Monique
Kapea, Keipara Azriel Uriah
Kennedy, Riki
Kennedy, Riki James
Kirby, Jake Matue, Mr
Kurtz, Adrian John, Mr
Lee, Robert Brandon
Liedtke, Reyce Tyrone
Lilwall, Jesse Anthony
Lyne, Sarah Anne, Ms
Mccafferty, Terence Colin
Mcmaster, Kelly June
Miller, Troy Keith
Moore, Jasmine, Miss
Moroney, Terence Michael
Mrnak, Alex Julius
Norris, Ethan William
Offord, Arianna Antanina
O’Toole, Susan Louise, Mrs
Owen, Sandra Jane, Miss
Purcell, Leslie Michael John
Robinson, Ben John, Mr
Rose, Aussie Stan Lewis, Mr
Rosk, Oleg, Mr
Salisbury, Allan John
Salonen, Osmo Tapani
Skvaridlo, Joshua Mark
Stanton, Terrence Darryl, Mr
Sutherland, Renae Gloria, Miss
Svensson, Sigrid Alana, Miss
Swadling, George Joseph Thomas
Swain, Anthony
Thompson, Aaron Matthew, Mr
Thompson, William Bryce, Mr
Thomson, John David William, Mr
Treacey, Damom Martin
Uttley, Scott Alexander
Vagg, Bevan Albert
Wakefield, Matthew Robert
Watson, Colin James Dennis
Wilson, Michael Anthony