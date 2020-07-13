Menu
Kingaroy Court.
Crime

IN COURT: The 62 people appearing in Kingaroy court today

Dominic Elsome
13th Jul 2020 10:30 AM
EACH week a number of people appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, July 13.

Ashby, Brodie Stephen, Mr

Atwell, Alex Trevor Kaylem, Mr

Beaumont, Toni Lee, Miss

Bell, Billie-Jo Agnes Maree, Miss

Boyle, Nyssa Emily, Miss

Brown, Melanie, Miss

Cherry, Jade Hugh

Clewley, Ayrton James,

Cope, Andrew Michael

Duffy, Arizona Hunter Rain

Elhusseini, Hassan, Mr

Fisher, Conor Taylor, Mr

Fleming, Steven Andrew

Fleming, William Harold Douglas

General Electric International Inc

Giffin, Christopher Joseph

Green, Gary Anthony William, Mr

Haddington, David Lee

Haydar, Amir Ali

Hockins, Rory William, Mr

Holton, Mark John, Mr

Hutchinson, Breaze Amba

Johnson, Amy Monique

Kapea, Keipara Azriel Uriah

Kennedy, Riki

Kennedy, Riki James

Kirby, Jake Matue, Mr

Kurtz, Adrian John, Mr

Lee, Robert Brandon

Liedtke, Reyce Tyrone

Lilwall, Jesse Anthony

Lyne, Sarah Anne, Ms

Mccafferty, Terence Colin

Mcmaster, Kelly June

Miller, Troy Keith

Moore, Jasmine, Miss

Moroney, Terence Michael

Mrnak, Alex Julius

Norris, Ethan William

Offord, Arianna Antanina

O’Toole, Susan Louise, Mrs

Owen, Sandra Jane, Miss

Purcell, Leslie Michael John

Robinson, Ben John, Mr

Rose, Aussie Stan Lewis, Mr

Rosk, Oleg, Mr

Salisbury, Allan John

Salonen, Osmo Tapani

Skvaridlo, Joshua Mark

Stanton, Terrence Darryl, Mr

Sutherland, Renae Gloria, Miss

Svensson, Sigrid Alana, Miss

Swadling, George Joseph Thomas

Swain, Anthony

Thompson, Aaron Matthew, Mr

Thompson, William Bryce, Mr

Thomson, John David William, Mr

Treacey, Damom Martin

Uttley, Scott Alexander

Vagg, Bevan Albert

Wakefield, Matthew Robert

Watson, Colin James Dennis

Wilson, Michael Anthony

