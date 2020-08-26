Menu
Doonan's Little Red Cabin has won the hearts of Australian travellers, voted third highest wish-listed property in the country.
Property

IN PHOTOS: Inside Coast's most popular Airbnb

Matt Collins
25th Aug 2020 6:00 PM
There are more than 100,000 Australian properties available on Airbnb, but it is a little red barn in little old Doonan that has won the hearts of travellers.

The international accommodation platform has announced its most wish-listed homes in Australia and a cute little barn in Doonan has taken a place on the podium.

Set on acreage high in the hills behind Noosa, Little Red Barn is surrounded by beautiful countryside and boasts a soaring vaulted wooden ceiling, heated pool and a freestanding cast iron bathtub on the veranda.

Melanie Fairbairn, who is the owner of Noosa-based business Team BNB who manage the property, said Little Red Barn received more than 15,000 clicks on the page every month.

"We are fully booked for the rest of the year, with only five days available in December," she said.

 

The semirural setting in Doonan is only 15 to 20 minutes to Noosa Heads and Noosa Main Beach, and 5 minutes to the quaint market town of Eumundi.

Beating out the Little Red Barn to take first and second Airbnb wish list honours were a secluded magical rainforest retreat in NSW, and the award-winning treehouse in NSW overlooking the Royal National Park.

Noosa News

