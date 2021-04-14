‘Inappropriate’ kids clothing ad slammed

The fashion retailer has come under fire for its latest kids campaign, with some mums complaining it made them “uncomfortable”.

Zara has come under fire in Britain after mums accused the clothing store of "sexualising children" in "completely inappropriate" campaign.

Taking to Mumsnet, one mum posted several snaps that had made her feel "uncomfortable" while looking for shoes for her daughter.

In two of the photos, the model can be seen wearing the same long-sleeve swimsuit and bare legs, while the third sees her wearing a crop top and leggings.

Mums have accused Zara of ‘sexualising’ children. Picture: Zara

"Looking for summer shoes for DD online this morning and came across these pics which made me feel uncomfortable," she wrote.

"Like an attempt at doing high fashion photography for kids clothes. The poses feel inappropriate for kids this young."

Many were quick to agree with the original poster, agreeing that the images were inappropriate for a kids clothing campaign.

"Those pictures are completely inappropriate," one wrote. "I do wonder about the parents who let their kids pose for images like those."

However, others said they could see nothing wrong with the post. Picture: Zara

"All three are a bit crotch-focused to my eye," agreed another, while a third wrote, "I agree with you, those poses are a bit off."

However, several mums argued that the snaps were completely innocent and that there was nothing wrong with them.

Commenting on the thread, one said, "They look like most of my childhood snaps from the 80s (with better hair). Not inappropriate or sexualised IMO."

Agreeing, a second added, "They are just normal photos. Odd that some people are sexualising them."

"They look causal rather than sexual to me," added a third.

The Sun has contacted Zara for comment.

It's not the first time an advert for kid's clothing has divided parents - back in 2019 Aussie clothing company Country Road found itself the centre of a similar controversy.

The fashion label copped significant backlash for sharing a photo on Instagram of a boy and girl leaning on a wooden bench while wearing linen shirts.

Many people commented on the post, saying "just something not right about it".

"These children are gorgeous but provocative adult posing is totally unnecessary and disappointing," one woman wrote.

"Let them look like the children they are and your clothes will still sell."

"Super weird and a bit creepy to be honest," another shopper wrote.

In response, Country Road said the image was "in no way intended to be provocative" and instead the children were "styled in a way that reflects the relaxed design and comfortable fit".

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

