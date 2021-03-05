Increased fire danger across the Central and North Burnett

Burnett QFES area director is warning of increased fire danger across the North Burnett. Photo/File

As the Burnett region continues to battle one of the longest droughts in recent history, the QFES area director for the Burnett region has warned of increasing fire danger over the coming weeks.

With no rain on the forecast, Martian Taylor said residents have to be extra cautious.

“What’s going to happen through the weekend, the wind will pick up quite strongly and that’s going to trigger higher fire danger ratings,” Mr Taylor said.

“What we have decided to do is place the bush fire preparedness level to three, which is quite high.

“What that does is trigger fire wardens to cancel fire permits and not to issue any new ones until further notice.”



Mr Taylor is hopeful that by next Wednesday or Thursday, conditions will be back to normal.

There are a number of steps homeowners can take to reduce fire risk around their properties such as cleaning their gutters and storing any combustible products away from the house.

Mr Taylor said it’s important to also be careful when doing any hot works.

“When working in paddocks it’s important to be cautious and try not to use anything that’s hot works like grinding and welding,” he said.

“Any urgent works, make sure you have a fire extinguisher ready and if doing slashing with a tractor have it set a little higher so it’s not striking rocks.

“We are not sure when the next decent rain will come and if no decent rain comes shortly we might have to put further restrictions in place.”



Mr Taylor is also urging people to call triple triple-0 if they see smoke.