Indigenous Burnett school program tops the state

YUMBIN PROGRAM RECOGNISED: Eidsvold P-12 State School's Yumbin Program was the winner of the education category in the 2020 Queensland Reconciliation Awards. Picture: Contributed

A BURNETT school’s initiative to connect students, teachers and its community through health and wellbeing has been recognised by the state.

Eidsvold P-12 State School’s Yumbin program was the winner of the education category in the 2020 Queensland Reconciliation Awards.

The awards were held as part of National Reconciliation Week, running from May 27 to June 3.

Eidsvold’s principal Preston Parter was ecstatic with his school’s achievements in implementing indigenous culture into its curriculum, and its focus on building cultural capability.

“The first step towards reconciliation is developing the ability to listen to other people,” Mr Parter said.

“Language is not separate from culture, and culture brings connection.”

With the support of teachers, the P & C community and the local Elders group, the Yumbin program was implemented across the school from the start of 2017.

Eidsvold teacher Chantal Hudson teaching her class. Picture: Contributed

The Yumbin philosophy, meaning ‘all of us’, has continued to grow rapidly over the past three years, with the school implementing a full P – 12 language reclamation program.

This has shown a dramatic increase in community and school relationships, and been a lighthouse school for positive behaviour for learning.

It has since transformed into a Queensland showcase school, hiring local indigenous staff to be involved in all aspects of student learning.

“The commitment of our community to create a more accepting future for our kids is amazing,” he said.

“I am proud that my kids are growing up in Eidsvold and are able to look at the police as proactive and approachable people.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the strength and diversity of the initiatives honoured through these awards is a true indication of the support for reconciliation across the state.

“While an awards ceremony couldn’t be held this year, it’s important we still recognise the winners and finalists for their significant contributions and their achievements, which are inspiring others along the pathway to greater inclusivity,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“These awards are a valuable opportunity for voices to be heard, and for indigenous and non-Indigenous Queenslanders to appreciate and acknowledge our shared history.”

Eidsvold P-12 State School students learning about indigenous culture. Picture: Contributed

Minister Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Craig Crawford congratulated the award recipients.

“Reconciliation is the responsibility of all Queenslanders and through these awards we continue to acknowledge and honour the positive actions taken towards closing the gap,” Minister Crawford said.

“The excellence displayed by businesses, community groups and educational institutions does not go unnoticed, especially during these unprecedented times.”

The winning projects across the categories of business, community, education, partnership and the Premier’s Reconciliation Award will receive a share of $25,000 in prize money.