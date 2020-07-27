Indigenous students battle rain and wind in tough forest run

Indigenous students from Nanango State High School braved tough conditions to complete the 11.1 kilometres McEuen State Forest run in Wondai. (Picture: Contributed)

INDIGENOUS students from Nanango State High School didn’t let tough conditions dampen their spirits as they ran through the McEuen State Forest on July 25 for the Wondai Running Festival.

Eight students braved cold rain and heavy winds, competing in the 11.1km forest trail run on Saturday.

NSHS teacher Timothy Walsh said it was great to give the kids some exposure to the event.

“It’s great to get the kids outside doing something positive and for a lot of them they hadn’t even heard about the event,” Mr Walsh said.

“They were all pretty excited on the day and with around 100 runners competing in the forest run it was great for the kids to get a feel for the event atmosphere and the Wondai community.

“The kids were all pretty curious about the event and despite doing very little training they all did really well.”

Year 9 student Arabella Davis said with COVID restrictions they couldn't get outside much.

“It was great to finally get out and do something physically challenging,” Ms Davis said.

Year 10 student Katlyn Lovell said she had never done something like that before

“It was a great physical and mental challenge,” Ms Lovell said.

