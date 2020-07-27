Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Indigenous students from Nanango State High School braved tough conditions to complete the 11.1 kilometres McEuen State Forest run in Wondai. (Picture: Contributed)
Indigenous students from Nanango State High School braved tough conditions to complete the 11.1 kilometres McEuen State Forest run in Wondai. (Picture: Contributed)
Sport

Indigenous students battle rain and wind in tough forest run

Tristan Evert
27th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INDIGENOUS students from Nanango State High School didn’t let tough conditions dampen their spirits as they ran through the McEuen State Forest on July 25 for the Wondai Running Festival.

Eight students braved cold rain and heavy winds, competing in the 11.1km forest trail run on Saturday.

NSHS teacher Timothy Walsh said it was great to give the kids some exposure to the event.

“It’s great to get the kids outside doing something positive and for a lot of them they hadn’t even heard about the event,” Mr Walsh said.

“They were all pretty excited on the day and with around 100 runners competing in the forest run it was great for the kids to get a feel for the event atmosphere and the Wondai community.

“The kids were all pretty curious about the event and despite doing very little training they all did really well.”

Year 9 student Arabella Davis said with COVID restrictions they couldn't get outside much.

“It was great to finally get out and do something physically challenging,” Ms Davis said.

Year 10 student Katlyn Lovell said she had never done something like that before

“It was a great physical and mental challenge,” Ms Lovell said.

READ MORE:

Renowned runner labels Wondai Festival “best event ever”

80+ PHOTOS: Runners race for the finish in Wondai

Born and bred Kingaroy runner to attempt first marathon

mceuen state forest wondai nanango state high school wondai running festival 2020
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRUG BUST: Police raid Western Downs homes, charge 22 people

        premium_icon DRUG BUST: Police raid Western Downs homes, charge 22 people

        Crime FULL DETAILS: Raids across multiple Western Downs properties resulted in police seizing meth, cocaine, magic mushrooms, and stolen property.

        Anxious schools on alert as southern cases soar

        premium_icon Anxious schools on alert as southern cases soar

        Education Queensland schools prepared for home learning if cases soar

        How you can watch elite schoolboy footy

        premium_icon How you can watch elite schoolboy footy

        Sport Aaron Payne Cup and Allan Langer Trophy matches will be livestreamed

        Drivers risking horrific accidents to get a look at silo art

        premium_icon Drivers risking horrific accidents to get a look at silo art

        Community Several close calls along the Burnett Hwy outside Monto have caused community...