Subscribe Today's Paper
Drivers flee as dozens slapped with $1300 fines after rally

5th Apr 2020 5:01 PM
QUEENSLAND police have slammed the "blatant disregard" of life after they issued 58 COVID-19 fines at a large car rally in Brisbane's south on Saturday night.

The $1,334 infringement notices for failing to comply with a COVID-19 direction were issued to both drivers and passengers, aged between 17 and 30.

About 10pm, Police were alerted to a gathering at Brickworks Place involving about 150 cars and a large number of people in a warehouse carpark.

Many of the cars attempted to flee the area when police arrived, with some driving across grassland and becoming bogged in the process.

 

Police have hit dozens of people with COVID-19 fines at a car rally in Brisbane's south.
More to come.

Originally published as 'Inexcusable': Drivers flee as dozens slapped with $1300 fines



