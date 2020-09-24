Menu
QFES and QAS are on scene at a Biloela residential address following reports of a fire which a QAS spokesman said started in a backayard shed.
News

Baby, man in hospital after Bilo backyard shed fire

Jacobbe Mcbride
24th Sep 2020 11:41 AM | Updated: 12:28 PM
11.31AM:

PARAMEDICS have taken a baby  and a man in his 20s to Biloela Hospital for observations.

Initial 11.07AM: 

A SHED fire in the backyard of a house in Biloela has paramedics and fire officers on high alter this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called to a residential address in Biloela at 10.45am this morning.

The QAS spokesman said the responding paramedics were assessing a male patient in an unknown condition at this stage.

The spokesman was unsure of whether or not the patient would need transport to hospital.

MORE TO COME.

backyard fire child injured fire
