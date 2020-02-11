Influencer’s daring dress baffles followers

It might be a scant six degrees in New York, but the chilly temperature hasn’t stopped Tammy Hembrow from stepping out in a very daring outfit.

She's the bikini model known for her stunning physique and love of a daring look.

And now Tammy Hembrow has revealed what might be her most raciest outfit to date: a form-fitting dress that leaves little to the imagination.

The influencer, who boasts over 10 million followers, is in New York as part of New York Fashion Week where she will unveil a new range from her clothing line.

Although temperatures in the city are currently barely above six degrees, Tammy didn't let this stop her from making a splash in the $178 ensemble by Sel Doval.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old shared a snap of herself rocking the white Lycra gown as she sat on a marble bench.

"You would have sworn she was an angel huh," she captioned the snap taken at chic New York eatery Nobu.

Tammy Hembrow is currently in New York to unveil a new range from her clothing line, Saski Picture: Instagram/Tammy Hembrow

The high-necked dress, which also has long-sleeves, featured a very revealing side cut-out, which displayed a hefty amount of underboob.

Potentially the most baffling aspect of the outfit is that it appears to be tied together at the sides with two thin ties.

It's also likely the dress doesn't allow for the wearer to wear any underwear, although this can't be confirmed.

While there aren't splits in the dress, as such, the cutout element does reveal a significant portion of Tammy's buttocks and legs.

In keeping with the influencer's trademark style, the outfit was paired with a high ponytail, a bold eye and dramatic lips.

Contouring, perspex heels and a beaded diamante bag completed the look.

The Instagram influencer wowed many of her 10 million fans by wearing this $178 dress to a function at New York restaurant Nobu. Picture: Instagram/Tammy Hembrow

The next-level ensemble struck a chord with her followers with the snap receiving more than 164,000 likes and scores of positive comments.

"That's too much! Said one adding: "But I love it!"

"Looks like an angel to me," said another.

However, a few were confused by the dress and said they were perplexed as to how she managed to pull off such a daring look.

"How does this dress work tho (sic)," said one.

While another said: "I'd be praying for no wind in the air. This gives me anxiety."

A third seemed less than impressed, writing on the thread: "She may as well of worn nothing."

The 25-year-old recently added a line of daring swimwear to her Saski range. Picture: Instagram/Tammy Hembrow

Tammy, a mum-of-two, is also the founder of Saski, a luxury athleisurewear line that also offers shoppers a range of daring bikinis.

The swimwear line - Saski Swim - which made its debut last year, is very much in keeping with Tammy's signature style.

Skimpy G-string bottoms abound, as do barely-there tops showcasing plenty of underboob.

As to be expected the collection comes in eye-popping shades ranging from hot pinks through to vivid greens and electric blues.

"Lots of people would always ask me when I was bringing out swim," she told news.com.au previously.

"I'm always wearing a lot of swimsuits so I just really wanted to design a collection that I really love."

Jennifer Lopez was recently snapped wearing tights and a crop top by Tammy Hembrow’s Saski label: Instagram/Tammy Hembrow

As well as carving out a name for herself in Australia, it seems Tammy is poised for global stardom after Jennifer Lopez was snapped wearing tights and a top from the Saski collection.

The 50-year-old singer, who regularly flaunts a body that is the result of hard work and dedication, made a dramatic statement in the all-black look.

As well as revealing her well-honed abs, thanks to the form-fitting crop top, Jennifer's stylist added a touch of drama by pairing the outfit with black and white striped boots.

Delighted followers were quick to flood the post to congratulate Tammy on her stellar fashion coup.

"So proud of you guys. This must feel huge for you," said one enthusiastic fan.