Inglis’ shock return to rugby league

Thirteen months after retiring from the NRL, rugby league phenom Greg Inglis has confirmed he will join the English Super League in 2021.

On Tuesday evening, the Warrington Wolves revealed Inglis had come out of retirement and signed with the club on a one-year contract. He will join former NRL stars Israel Folau and Sonny Bill Williams in the English competition.

"I can't wait to get over there and play for a club that has so much rich heritage. I've seen the success the team have had in the Challenge Cup and I want to help the team to deliver more glory," the 33-year-old Inglis said in a statement.

"I've played over in England many times in representative footy and love how passionate and vocal the supporters are.

"To get the opportunity to live in the UK, to play for such a powerhouse club that I believe is on the rise is something I'm looking forward to and hopefully I can add value to the team."

Warrington Wolves CEO Karl Fitzpatrick said the signing was a "historical moment" for the club.

"This signing is a gift to every one of our fantastic members and partners who are currently experiencing difficult times," Fitzpatrick said.

"We wanted to give everyone something to look forward to and to say thank you for their extraordinary loyalty. With this in mind we were extra motivated to get this deal completed.

"Greg is considered to be one of the greatest Rugby League players of the modern era. To see him pull on the primrose and blue will be a historical moment in Warrington Wolves and Super League's timeline."

Head Coach Steve Price believed Inglis would have a "positive impact" on the Warrington Wolves, who are yet to win a Super League title despite reaching the final on four occasions.

"Greg is a world-class athlete and has received the highest honours within our game," Price said.

"Having had 12 months out of the sport he has had time to refresh both mentally and physically, and he is focused on having a positive influence on Warrington Wolves.

"I'm looking forward to working with him on a professional and personal level, and I'm excited to welcome him into our group."

Inglis announced his retirement from the NRL in April 2019 after a series of injury concerns. Although he had 18 months remaining on his contract with the Rabbitohs, Inglis was paid out in full by the club despite not being medically retired.

"I just think it's time and I think it's the right decision for myself. I've come to terms with it," Inglis said last year.

"There has been a lot of speculation but as of today it's official. There are no regrets.

"It's not due to mental health or injuries, I just think it's the right time for me. I've been contemplating it for a while.

"That's me calling time on my career. No one else has called it.

"I'm happy with my decision. I get to work with the club and stay around Redfern and work with the boys and the community. My journey's only just starting now."

Inglis played 265 NRL games after his debut with the Melbourne Storm in 2005. He represented Queensland in 32 State of Origin matches and Australia in 39 Tests.

Inglis also won a premiership with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2014 and was the Clive Churchill Medal recipient in 2007.

Cronulla Sharks great Paul Gallen also hinted he is considering making a return to the NRL, naming the New Zealand Warriors as a potential club.

"The Warriors have done such an amazing job to get over here to Australia, so many sacrifices to get the game going again, you'd like to think we could help them out as much as possible," Gallen told 2GB on Tuesday.

"I tell you what, we've got until June 30 and I heard Billy Slater say he'd come back and play, Sam Thaiday today said he'd come back and play.

"I reckon between the three of us you'd get 10 or 15 games out, so why not, give me a call.

"The sacrifices they made, I would consider it."

