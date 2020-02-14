Initial stages of long-awaited upgrades commence in CBD

SIDEWALK UPGRADES: The construction is located along Lamb St, Murgon. Photo: Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times

AS A PART of the South Burnett Regional Council’s 2020 works program, the replacement of a town’s long-awaited upgrades has begun.

Murgon’s CBD footpath along Lamb Street between Krebs Street and Gore Street is in the initial stages of construction.

Detailed planning was completed prior to the works that started early this week in order to ensure all business could remain operational during the construction phase.

Council said the majority of works were scheduled to be delivered at night between 6pm-6am, with additional supporting tasks being undertaken during standard working hours as required.

They said the work undertaken this week was about the continuation of the awning post repair works on the southern side of Lamb Street, working between Furniture Zone and Betta Home Living.

Initial plans of upgrades to take place along Lamb St, Murgon. Photo: SBRC

Stage 1 of the Demolition works will commence on Monday, February 17 at 6:00pm and continue during night works.

Construction works will finish in the morning on Friday, February 21 allowing for weekend activities.

These works will result in the partial closure of the service lane and parking areas directly adjacent to the work zones.

Stage one of the upgrades to start next week along Lamb St, Murgon. Photo: SBRC

Works occurring during standard working hours will include surveying and communication infrastructure relocation.

For further information, contact council’s Infrastructure team by phone on 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.