Injured marathon runner walks 8km to cross finish line

Despite battling significant pain in both his knees Trevor Adams still managed to crack a smile as he walked in to the finish line at the Wondai Running Festival.

Despite battling significant pain in both his knees Trevor Adams still managed to crack a smile as he walked in to the finish line at the Wondai Running Festival.

A NANANGO runner said he was never in doubt of crossing the finish line at the Wondai Running Festival despite battling significant injuries.

Trevor Adams crashed his motorcycle at the Kingaroy motocross track just a week out from the event, suffering a minor knee injury and a concussion.

Adams visited a physiotherapist during the week and said he was always going to compete.

“I saw a physiotherapist during the week and he said to not expect any records and of course I didn’t listen,” Adams said.

“I was running at a good pace and by the turn around point of the half marathon I was looking at finishing the race under four hours,” Adams said.

“I was feeling good and then with about eight kilometres to go I started to feel some really bad pain in both of my knees, which stopped me from being able to run.

“I wouldn’t necessarily put it down to my crash last week, I would probably put it down to my lack of training.”

READ MORE:

Indigenous students battle rain and wind in tough forest run

Renowned runner labels Wondai Festival “best event ever”

80+ PHOTOS: Runners race for the finish in Wondai

Adams walked the final eight kilometres of the race, crossing the finish line in four hours 39 minutes and 30 seconds.

Adams said he had been doing a fair bit of MTB and motocross training in the lead-up to the event.

“I didn’t do enough training and that probably showed with what happened in the race,” Adams said.

“I really enjoyed the event, it was great to see so many people out competing and supporting.

“It was really well organised so hopefully next year will be even bigger and better.”