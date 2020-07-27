Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Despite battling significant pain in both his knees Trevor Adams still managed to crack a smile as he walked in to the finish line at the Wondai Running Festival.
Despite battling significant pain in both his knees Trevor Adams still managed to crack a smile as he walked in to the finish line at the Wondai Running Festival.
Sport

Injured marathon runner walks 8km to cross finish line

Tristan Evert
27th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NANANGO runner said he was never in doubt of crossing the finish line at the Wondai Running Festival despite battling significant injuries.

Trevor Adams crashed his motorcycle at the Kingaroy motocross track just a week out from the event, suffering a minor knee injury and a concussion.

Photos
View Gallery

Adams visited a physiotherapist during the week and said he was always going to compete.

“I saw a physiotherapist during the week and he said to not expect any records and of course I didn’t listen,” Adams said.

“I was running at a good pace and by the turn around point of the half marathon I was looking at finishing the race under four hours,” Adams said.

“I was feeling good and then with about eight kilometres to go I started to feel some really bad pain in both of my knees, which stopped me from being able to run.

“I wouldn’t necessarily put it down to my crash last week, I would probably put it down to my lack of training.”

READ MORE:

Indigenous students battle rain and wind in tough forest run

Renowned runner labels Wondai Festival “best event ever”

80+ PHOTOS: Runners race for the finish in Wondai

Adams walked the final eight kilometres of the race, crossing the finish line in four hours 39 minutes and 30 seconds.

Adams said he had been doing a fair bit of MTB and motocross training in the lead-up to the event.

“I didn’t do enough training and that probably showed with what happened in the race,” Adams said.

“I really enjoyed the event, it was great to see so many people out competing and supporting.

“It was really well organised so hopefully next year will be even bigger and better.”

south burnett rail trail wondai running festival 2020
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rural Aid arrives: Volunteers ready to give 1,200 hours

        premium_icon Rural Aid arrives: Volunteers ready to give 1,200 hours

        Community Queensland’s oldest town has welcomed around 40 volunteers for a big week on the tools.

        Indigenous students battle rain and wind in tough forest run

        premium_icon Indigenous students battle rain and wind in tough forest run

        Sport Eight Nanango High School students braved the elements at the Wondai Running...

        NAMED: The colossal list of people facing court today

        premium_icon NAMED: The colossal list of people facing court today

        Crime DOZENS will stand before Kingaroy Magistrates Court today on a number of different...

        DRUG BUST: Police raid Western Downs homes, charge 22 people

        premium_icon DRUG BUST: Police raid Western Downs homes, charge 22 people

        Crime POLICE seized quantities of marijuana, ice, and magic mushrooms.