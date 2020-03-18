Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One of the state’s best dogs has welcomed an action packed return for work after he was stabbed on duty early last month.
One of the state’s best dogs has welcomed an action packed return for work after he was stabbed on duty early last month.
Pets & Animals

Injured police dog Kaos returns to duty

by Elise Williams
18th Mar 2020 6:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE dog days are over for the state's favourite dog, as weeks of extra pats, doggy treats and relaxation has seen him return to work at his very important job.

Police dog Kaos, who was stabbed on duty during an arrest at Gordon Park early last month, has made a full recovery, returning to an action packed night of duty on Sunday evening.

Police Dog Kaos has made a full recovery. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Police Dog Kaos has made a full recovery. Picture: Queensland Police Service

Kaos helped to track down two wanted persons in New Farm in the early hours of Monday morning, proving he's back and ready for action.

Those allegedly responsible for Kaos' 12cm stab wound to the chest were Beau Dean Budak, 24, and Kieran David Rocke, 21, who were charged with one count each of serious animal cruelty, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, serious assault of police and obstructing police.

Beau Budak and Kieran Rocke were charged over the stabbing of Kaos.
Beau Budak and Kieran Rocke were charged over the stabbing of Kaos.

The Queensland Police Service said they are thankful to the Queensland community for their kind messages, cards and home made gifts following the incident.

crime kaos police dog

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What you need to know about coronavirus in the Burnett

        premium_icon What you need to know about coronavirus in the Burnett

        Health As the South Burnett braces for the impact of coronavirus across the region, these are the key things you need to know now.

        RESULTS: Hometown golfer takes Peanut Harvest Week win

        premium_icon RESULTS: Hometown golfer takes Peanut Harvest Week win

        Golf More than 140 golfers teed off at the Kingaroy course for the 36-hole...

        BREAKING: Emergency services respond to Burnett crash

        premium_icon BREAKING: Emergency services respond to Burnett crash

        Breaking QAS treats one patient at the scene of South Burnett accident.

        Council weighs in on how COVID-19 will affect region

        premium_icon Council weighs in on how COVID-19 will affect region

        Council News At the last meeting before election, impacts of COVID-19 were at top of agenda.