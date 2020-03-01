Injury behind him, sturdy defender eyes debut for Lions

Injury cruelled any chance of an earlier call-up to the big stage, but Noosa's Jack Payne is now relishing full fitness and he's intent on making his debut.

The burly defender was signed by the Brisbane Lions in late 2017 but was sidelined for all of 2018 with a shin injury, which carried into the next pre-season

The 20-year-old made some inroads during NEAFL games in 2019 and has enjoyed a strong summer, in the build-up to this year.

"It's the first proper pre-season I've had since I've been at the Lions and I'm feeling really fit and ready to play," he said.

"I definitely want to see a bit of game time, that's the goal, to play AFL football this year.

"That's something I'm working hard for.

"We've been doing a bit of intra-club games and I've been in the A-team a fair few times and I've been getting good feedback from Fages (Lions coach Chris Fagan), and the coaches, so it's just a matter of building that consistency and hopefully getting my chance."

Payne, (197cm, 101kg), is eager to press his claims for the season opener.

"The team's still undecided, so the next month is really important."

"We've still got a few (lead-up) games so it's important to play well in them and put my hand up for Round 1 selection against Hawthorn."

He was among a host of Brisbane players on the Sunshine Coast recently for their Community Camp.

Payne visited his former school, St Andrew's Anglican College, at Peregian Springs.

"It's fantastic for us to visit local schools and give back to the local community."

He's among three Sunshine Coasters on the Lions' playing list, with Eric Hipwood and Tom Fullarton.

Hipwood, a key forward, said he's done plenty of work with Payne during the pre-season.

"I've had match-ups against Jack a fair bit and he's coming along very nicely."

"He's been injury free for a while now so it's been good to compete against him."