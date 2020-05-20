Inquiry an insult to the memory of Hannah and her kids

A SENATE Inquiry into domestic violence - set up days after Brisbane mother Hannah Clarke and her three children were set alight by her estranged partner - has been slammed by the Australian Law Council, who stated it "represents a sad failure of regard for the lives of those Australians lost to domestic violence."

The Inquiry was finalised three months ahead of schedule, and did not accept submissions or hold public hearings - a decision that has been slammed by one Senator as "extraordinary, and somewhat unprecedented for a Senate inquiry."

Hannah Clarke with her children Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey.

According to Australian Law Council President, Pauline Wright, the lack of broad scope to examine the issue of family violence meant the report amounts to "little more than a literature review."

"This demonstrates a lack of commitment by decision-makers to address a serious community problem and a significant cause of death in Australia," Ms Wright said.

The Senate Inquiry was called to examine the issue of family violence in the wake of the horrific and cruel deaths of Hannah Clarke and her three children Aaliyah, six, Laianah, four, and Trey, three, that left the nation in a state of shock and mourning.

Aaliyah, Trey and Laianah were killed by their father.

The inquiry presented an opportunity to review the implementation of previous recommendations in relation to the issue of domestic and family violence, and address how the Government could introduce further cultural and social change.

Instead, the parliament yesterday tabled their final report - which was not due to be finalised until August 13 - stating the committee "formed the view that conducting another lengthy, broad-ranging public inquiry into domestic and family violence in Australia at this time would be of limited value".

Centre Alliance Senator Rex Patrick strongly criticised the Senate Committee responsible for conducting the inquiry, saying the committee failed to meet responsibilities both as a committee of the parliament and to the people of Australia.

"The Committee failed itself, the Australian public, Hannah Clarke and her three beautiful children, Aaliyah, Laianah, and Trey and all victims of domestic violence, past, present and future," Senator Patrick said.

"The Committee is reporting three months ahead of time and doing so without seeking a single submission and without holding a single hearing. This is extraordinary, and somewhat unprecedented for a Senate inquiry.

"Instead of making substantive recommendations for action, the Committee has merely posed questions. The Committee members squibbed this completely."

Originally published as Inquiry an insult to the memory of Hannah and her kids