THERE are just two remaining cases of COVID-19 in Queensland, including an Australian Defence Force officer who tested positive while in quarantine after returning from overseas.

The ADF case in Metro North is the first new case since June 26, while the other existing case is an 81-year-old man who is still in Gold Coast University Hospital.

The 81-year-old was transferred from intensive care to another ward on June 18, with Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles previously saying the man spent almost three months in ICU with COVID-19 related pneumonia.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is visiting Gladstone, where she is spruiking an update to the local health facilities as Queensland continues to gear up for the reopening of the borders at noon on Friday.

The state's case total now sits at 1068, with more than 395,000 tests carried out.

Results show the people most likely to contract the virus were aged between 20 and 29.

More than 73,000 people have had self-quarantine notices issued, while almost 5000 are still active.

Of total, the majority of cases - 830 - were acquired overseas, with just 18 acquired interstate.

More that 170 cases were acquired locally through close contact with a confirmed case, while there are 41 cases that were locally acquired with no known contact.

Originally published as Inside Queensland's two remaining COVID-19 cases