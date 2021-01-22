Inside Tom Cruise’s $51m Colorado ranch

It's not totally "Mission: Impossible" to live like Tom Cruise. All you need is $51 million.

The Hollywood megastar, best known for his roles in Mission Impossible, Top Gun, and Jerry Maguire, has put his Colorado estate up for a sale for the mighty price of US$39.5 million (AUD $51 million) - marking the first time the property is publicly available for sale, The Post reports.

RELATED: Serena Williams lists $9.7m mansion after Australian Open loss

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher spotted house hunting in Australia

LeBron James is selling his massive LA house for $26.4 million

Outdoor areas look out at the vast mountains. Picture: Realtor

Cruise, 58, first tapped a broker seven years ago to market the Telluride estate for $76.1 million (USS$59 million, though it was done under hush-hush circumstances. according to the The Wall Street Journal, which first broke news of the listing.

"I'm not sure [Cruise] was ready to sell it yet," listing agent Eric Lavey, of LIV Sotheby's International Realty told the WSJ.

Cruise's property spans a whopping 130 hectares (320 acres) and nestled in the mountains, built perfectly for privacy.

Cruise spent years amassing the land to form the estate - but reportedly no longer uses the ranch and has decided to pass this premium parcel along to its next steward.

Huge windows around the living areas look out to nature. Picture: Realtor

Around the incredible home is a slew of features, including mountain views in almost every direction and plentiful outdoor pursuits, from skiing, snowmobiling, and snowboarding in the winter, to golf, horseback riding, hiking, and biking, during warmer months.

Cruise reportedly spent several years designing the stone-and-cedar home, and completed the build in 1994.

The property boasts seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Even the kitchen is wood themed. Picture: Realtor

The nearly 10,000-square-foot main house features wood and stone decorative details - including handsome wood-beamed ceilings - a chef's kitchen and over-size windows that look out to the mountains.

In addition to the main home, the estate also has a three-bedroom guest lodge.

The listing also shows Cruise's home has several fireplaces, a fitness centre, outdoor entertaining areas and a three-car garage.

Accessed via a 2km driveway set behind a gate, the estate also has "extensive" forested trails. And despite its seclusion, the property is near downtown Telluride.

Cruise built several stone fireplaces inside. Picture: Realtor

A mere two-hour flight from Los Angeles (by private jet), the property is just minutes away from the private airport in town, according to Realtor - another appealing factor for a buyer looking to drop nearly $51 million on a holiday home.

Cruise, known for performing his own stunts in movies, can also claim some action-packed real estate deals to his name.

Picture: Realtor

In 2016, he sold the Beverly Hills compound he'd shared with Holmes for US$40 million, pocketing a sizeable profit, having bought the posh place in 2007 for $30.5 million.

The year before, he had handed off his Hollywood Hills compound to the actress Eva Longoria for $11.4 million.

Is this Australia's best home cinema?: Is this Australia's best home cinema?

Originally published as Inside Tom Cruise's $51m Colorado ranch

The home was custom built for privacy. Picture: Realtor

The open-plan style abode. Picture: Realtor

Plenty of room for games too. Picture: Realtor

The den. Picture: Realtor

What a view. Picture: Realtor