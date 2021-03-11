INSPIRING: Business owner braves the shave for blood cancer

Local business owner Susan Robertson buzzed off her locks to raise money for blood cancer. Photo/Holly Cormack.

Local business owner Susan Robertson buzzed off her locks to raise money for blood cancer. Photo/Holly Cormack.

Kingaroy Office Central owner Susan Robertson has lopped off her locks to raise money for blood cancer, with the influx of donations already rising above $2000.

“This isn’t a choice for everyone,” Ms Robertson said, running her hand over her freshly shaven head.

“I just wanted to do something to help.”



After all the hairdressers closed down during the COVID lockdown period, Ms Robertson committed to growing her hair as long as possible before shaving it all off within her Haly Street store.

Standing behind the Leukaemia Foundation, funds raised from this courageous act will go toward vital research into blood cancer and providing afflicted families with the medical and emotional support they need.

Local business owner Susan Robertson admiring her freshly shaved head. Photo/Holly Cormack.

An impressive turnout arrived at lunchtime on Thursday (March 11) to watch Ms Robertson get the chop, with several onlookers choosing to donate cash for a go with the scissors.

Committing $100 to the cause, Councillor Kirstie Schumacher put her hand up chop off the first pigtail of hair.

Eric Ford from the Kingaroy Men's Shed donated $50 for his own go with the scissors, cutting off the last pigtail before the remaining hair was buzzed off.

For their generous donations, Ms Robertson thanked her family, friends, customers and the Kingaroy community.

“The customers and my friends have just been amazing. As a community they've all come through,” she said.



If you’d like to support the cause, donations are still being collected HERE.