INSPIRING: Kingaroy school leaver wins big boost for studies

One of Kingaroy’s brightest students has been announced as the winner of the Nanango Electorate 2020 Year 12 School Leaver’s Bursary worth $1000.

Miss Olivia Almond, who graduated Kingaroy State High School last year with an ATAR of 96, was announced by local member Deb Frecklington has the winner.

Mrs Frecklington said there had been a strong field of applicants representing Year 12 school leavers from each of the five High School’s across the electorate.

“The calibre of students and their plans for further study was impressive, so it was a very difficult task choosing just one recipient,” Mrs Frecklington said.

“I’d like to thank Mr Keith Campbell, who assisted me with all of the interviews. Thanks to the benefits of Zoom technology, we were able to talk with each of the applicants, many of whom have already made the move away to start their various courses.”

Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington and former SBRC Mayor Keith Campbell.

Olivia was part of the first cohort to graduate with an ATAR rank after the OP system was phased out, with her impressive 96 rank among an incredible set of results for the Kingaroy State High School.

“Olivia is studying to become an Optometrist and has begun her three-year Bachelor of Vision Science at QUT, Kelvin Grove campus, which will then be followed by a further two-year Master of Optometry course.

“She was inspirational, explaining that she has wanted to become an optometrist and work in the health profession since she was in Grade 3 when she started to wear glasses.

“I am so pleased that this Bursary will help Olivia with the costs associated with moving from her home at Pimpimbudgee in the South Burnett to her new accommodation in Brisbane.

“It is a big step for our young people when they head to the major centres for study, and the purpose of the Bursary is to help make that move for students and their families just that little bit more achievable.”

Applications for the 2021 Deb Frecklington Nanango Electorate Year 12 School Leavers Bursary will open on 5 October 2021.