Insta builder takes on council in fight over run-down home

A legal fight has erupted between celebrity building company Graya Developments and Brisbane City Council over whether an ugly old apartment block in a trendy suburb can be torn down.

Graya Developments, which has built homes for Brisbane Broncos player Darius Boyd, former Wallabies captain Stephen Moore and model Erin McNaught and her rapper husband Example, had its application to demolish a 100-year-old bungalow in New Farm denied by council.

The council argued it was a traditional building which deserves protection because it "contributes to the distinctive character of the Moray Street streetscape, the locality and the wider area".

Graya founders Andrew Gray and Rob Gray. Picture: Renae Droop

On April 7, Graya Developments, owned by Brisbane-born brothers Rob, 31, from Paddington, and Andrew Gray, 35, appealed to the Planning and Environment Court in a bid to get the green light to tear down the building which has been converted into low-rise flats.

The 1057 sqm block on Moray St is one of just a handful of large blocks of land ripe for development left in this highly-sought after part of New Farm.

It is owned by Dila Grasic, council documents state.

In its refusal decision the council argues that the building sits next door to another historic house and others across the road and nearby in the street.

The home on Moray Street, New Farm. Picture: Richard Walker

But Graya argues the old bungalow has been substantially altered and does not appear to be constructed pre-WWII or earlier, and that if it is torn down it will not hurt the areas traditional building character and charm.

According to the council's city plan, houses built in or before 1946 are to be "retained and any extensions or alterations are to complement the traditional building style".

The intent of the plan is to "maintain traditional character in streets where there are houses built in or before 1946".

Graya have just completed a luxury low-rise apartment building development down the road at 60 Moray St called Maison with five, full floor, four-bedroom units.

The street is known for its proximity to New Farm Park, ferry terminals, the CBD and dining and shopping mecca James St and the Brisbane River.

The case is due to return to court for a review on June 9.

