Mikayla Noakes leaves Tweed Heads Court earlier in November.
Instagram model pleads guilty to drug charge

Jessica Lamb
13th Dec 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 14th Dec 2020 5:59 AM
A NORTH Coast Instagram model, arrested in the same drug bust as former NRL star Michael Gordon, has pleaded guilty to another drug charge.

Instagram influencer Mikayla Noakes' case appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday where her lawyer pleaded guilty, on her behalf, to a charge of possessing a prohibited drug from an arrest on November 14.

The 20-year-old also faces charges of taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug and participating in a criminal group to contribute to criminal activity from allegedly taking part in a cross-border cocaine and MDMA supply ring.

 

Mikayla Noakes.
The Casuarina woman is one of seven facing the court for the alleged drug gang including her surfer boyfriend Tate Robinson, 22.

Mr Robinson is facing 20 charges including participating in criminal group activity and supplying dangerous drugs on an ongoing basis.

The couple have not entered pleas to those charges.

Court documents revealed Noakes was pulled over by police after she sped past the officers' car doing about 130km/h in a 100km/h zone travelling southbound on the M1.

Noakes tested positive for cocaine in a roadside drug test at the Chinderah service station and a plastic resealable bag containing cocaine was found in her driver's side door pocket.

Her November 14 charges came just a week before police raids arrested and charged the alleged drug ring on the weekend of November 21 and 22.

He case is set to return to court on January 15.

alleged drug supply cocaine drug ring mikayla noakes twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed heads local court
