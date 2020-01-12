International act serenades crowd at community prayers

SOUTH Burnett residents gathered on Saturday in the Wondai Town Hall for a meaningful community event.

Organised by Deputy Mayor Kathy Duff, the purpose behind the community prayers session was to recognise those who are doing it tough in the region and across the nation.

Cr Duff said the prayers were directed at those who have lost their live in the bush fires, for their families, those who have lost homes, those still fighting the fires and for our local farmers and people in the South Burnett.

Among the crowd were a bunch of young adults who travelled out from Brisbane to attend the ceremony.

A dozen young leaders from Youth with a Mission performed at the prayers session and also had the opportunity to interact with the locals.

Based at Brisbane, youth leader Emma Weber said she enjoyed visiting regional places in all parts of Australia.

Emma Weber and Krista Thiessen at the Wondai Community Prayers session.

“I’m from Minnesota originally, so I love coming into country towns because I love meeting true Australians,” Ms Weber said.

“We don’t see a lot of those in Brisbane.

“We have received such great hospitality out here and I enjoy seeing how people run these types of sessions out here compared to back home in the United States.

“It’s been a lot of fun attending today and being part of the community,” she said.

Cr Duff said it was important the community continues to band together, especially through the hardships of life.

Michelle Smith, Iain Watt, Daniel Pelcl, Kathy Duff and David Sewell at the Wondai Community Prayers session.

“I think the community coming together to pray in the South Burnett sends a powerful message of hope and support to those facing tough times in our region,” Cr Duff said.

“Praying together gives people a chance to voice their love and support for those suffering from the bushfires and we believe through our prayers that those affected will be comforted.”

She said she had always received positive feedback about hosting these types of sessions for the community.

“I had a number of people who couldn’t make it, so they contacted me and thanked me and they said they would be praying with us.

Many people gathered at the Wondai Community Prayers session.

I also had a number of people, particularly farmers at the prayer meeting come up to me and thank me for gathering people together in prayer.

“My favourite part about the prayer sessions is to see so many people, particularly young people come along and share their faith and show their support for our community and each other,” she said.