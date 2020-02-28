Menu
INSPIRING YOUNG WOMAN: Taylah Kidman from Nanango State High School has been nominated by her school as an inspirational young woman.
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: School captain speaks up

Madeline Grace
28th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
IN LIGHT of International Women’s Day (Sunday, March 8) Nanango State High School has nominated their 2020 school captain as an inspiring young woman they believe is a good role model for young South Burnett girls to look up to.

Taylah Kidman from Nanango State High School said she looked up to her mum and teachers as the most inspirational women in her life.

“International Women’s Day allows a young lady like myself to listen to the inspiring stories of successful women across the country,” she said.

“Giving me an insight to the challenges they have faced and overcome in their lives.

“It’s important to me as it inspires me to be the best lady I can be.”

Taylah said her success and inspiration stemmed from hard work.

“I think an inspiring woman is someone who works hard for what they want,” she said.

“They’re optimistic and ambitious and they believe in others.

“To me feminism is the idea that men and women should access to the same opportunities and that both sexes are seen as equal.

“To me success means accomplishing your goals no matter how long it takes.

“Currently I am working towards attaining my QCE and my needed ATAR score that will allow me to enter tertiary studies.”

