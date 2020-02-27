Menu
Sammy J
Entertainment

INTERVIEW: Sammy J’s a law unto himself

Matt Collins
27th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
Sammy J has been finding the funny side of serious issues for years. But the award-winning comedian and former law student often has to fight for the limelight from a purple puppet named Randy. Sammy J is performing at the Brisbane Powerhouse on Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 29.

 

Matt Collins: You enjoy your coffee Sammy?

Sammy J: I have always been a coffee man but having just started a new career in breakfast radio in Melbourne my levels of coffee have gone through the roof.

MC: What's the coffee of choice?

SJ: Instant because you can have as much of it without breaking the bank.

MC: And being an ABC employee I'm guessing that's all they can afford.

SJ: Yeah, there is one little jar and we all share it.

MC: As a young dad, tell us what it's like having to get up so early every morning.

SJ: Thankfully my kids are four and seven years old.

MC: Oh they can fend for themselves.

SJ: Yeah, I put them to bed and then I go to bed as well. It means I get enough sleep. The marriage is disintegrating but apart from that everything is going well.

MC: Early on you started a law degree, was that always the goal?

SJ: Not at all, law was a unwelcomed interruption. I was a bit of a nerd at school. I loved my comedy but I got a better score than I thought I would get at the end of school. So I had that sense that some people get whether it be pressure or expectations that I should use the score properly. So I enrolled in law but it was a bad idea. I struggled through for two years, the thing that got me through was doing the sketch comedy groups. After that I saw the writing on the wall and the writing was my marks.

MC: So by then you were about 20, did you get into comedy full time?

SJ: Yeah, I think I lacked enough self-awareness which is a good start in comedy. Because if you were too aware, starting out in comedy you would just quit after one gig. My gear was pretty horrible, I didn't have much talent. But I just had a lot of determination. No one else would have said I'd have a career in comedy but I just knew it was something I really wanted. And I knew I was prepared to work hard which, to peel back the showbiz curtain, it's all about stamina and getting back up once you get knocked down.

MC: Tell me about your first time on stage?

SJ: Turning up to a pub in Melbourne with my little keyboard to sing some songs to a drunk crowd at 11 o'clock at night. The organiser of the gig thought I was the music act so he put me on for half an hour at the start of the gig when I only had five minutes of material. Then I just started improvising. It was trial by fire.

MC: Some of your comedy can be quite controversial. Is there ever a point where you think you've gone too far?

SJ: Yes, and in this day and age as a comedian you live in constant fear that one thing you do will be taken out of context or people judge the tone wrong. But the more I do, the more I build up my confidence and thick skin.

MC: Let's talk about your purple puppet friend. You guys seem to have a great relationship.

SJ: Yeah, I have happily ridden his very funny coat tails for many years. He is currently in the States.

MC: He was carrying you for all those years Sammy.

SJ: Well we argue over who is more successful.

Noosa News

