INTERVIEW: The day Heath Franklin met the real Chopper

CHOP-ULAR ACT: Chopper’s manager said to him, ‘You need to sound more like that guy from TV.’ Picture:

MAKING a living out of impersonating an infamous Australian criminal may sound like an ominous way to pay the bills. With two TV series and a number of viral videos, it seems to have worked out okay for Heath Franklin. Except for the time he met the notorious real life Chopper face-to-face. Heath Franklin's Chopper will be performing at The Fortitude Music Hall on Saturday, March 21.

Matt Collins: When did the idea of performing as Chopper first come about?

Heath Franklin: I was at uni and pretty heavily involved in the drama society. The movie (Chopper) had come out and I was just so blown away by it. I bought the DVD and just watched it over and over again. I kind of absorbed the character accidentally. My now wife half suggested I should try and do something with a comedy show I was doing.

MC: When did comedy start for you?

HF: In uni in 2000. The Chopper character started in 2003 and the TV show started in 2005. I was incredibly lucky though, because YouTube first appeared exactly when we did the first Chopper sketch for TV. So all of a sudden for the first time ever, there was a sketch on the internet that everybody was sharing around. If the show had've come out six months later we would've missed that. Six months later and YouTube is clogged up with cat videos and all that stuff.

MC: You went viral before it was a thing.

HF: Yeah, someone came into my office and said, 'people are sharing that video on the internet and it's up to like four million views.' I nearly fell off my chair.

MC: Did you ever get the chance to meet the real Chopper face-to-face?

HF: Yeah, a now defunct magazine got us together for a photo shoot. I was quite nervous because I had to sit down and draw on Texta tattoos and glue on a moustache. The conversation wasn't particular free flowing that day. It wasn't threatening but it was definitely awkward.

MC: What did you say to him?

HF: I just said, 'what have you been up to?' and he said, 'not much.' Then I said, 'what about before that?' and he said, 'not much.' Then I said, 'before that?' And he said, 'prison.' Okay, good chat.

MC: Did you do the Chopper voice to Chopper?

HF: No, I wouldn't dare. It's funny though, I did a radio interview a while ago and they told me, they had the real Chopper in about six months before. His manager came in during the first song and said, 'you need to sound more like the guy on the television show, otherwise no one is going to recognise you.' I'm sure he was pretty miffed about that.

MC: Chopper pretending to be you, that's a claim to fame.

HF: Well, technically it would've been Chopper pretending to be me, pretending to be Eric Bana pretending to be Chopper.

MC: You wrote 30 different Chopper sketches for television. 26 of them went to air.

HF: Yeah, by the time I was writing the 25th one I was thinking, 'where can Chopper go?' Like having Chopper make a fruit salad or putting Chopper in a helicopter and the sketch is called Chopper in a chopper.

MC: There's only so many ways he can say nasty things about Neville Bartos.

HF: If I had to do Chopper sketches for another ten years, who knows what I would've done?

MC: You'd probably cut your own ears off.