Introducing the Murgon Show 2020 representatives

THE Murgon Show Society has hosted its annual cabaret and announced show representatives for the year.

This year’s Rural Ambassador is Hayden Oberle.

This year’s Murgon Rural Ambassador Hayden Oberle. (Picture: Sandra Maroske)

Hayden is a qualified carpenter working at one of our local wineries and aims to have his own builder’s licence by the time he turns 30.

Hayden comes from a rural background and is not scared to challenge himself.

He has been involved in the Murgon local show society for many years helping wherever he can.

Megan Kingston and Hayden Oberle. (Photo: Sandra Maroske)

Romana Rickets was announced as this year’s Miss Junior Show Girl.

Romana is in Year 11 at Murgon High and works at Dusty Hill Winery on the weekends.

She would like to become an electrician and eventually work on a cattle station using her trade as an extra skill.

She is part of the school cattle team and attends most local shows in the region.

She would like to become more involved in the local shows.

Amanda Hiron was crowned this year’s Miss Show Girl.

Amanda has a rural family background and works at Graham House Community Centre.

She is involved with various community events and always lends a helping hand whenever she can.

Amanda likes to travel and she may have even jumped out of a plane.