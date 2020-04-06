Bragging rights on line as Intrust Super Cup goes virtual

Easts Tigers fullback Linc Port says he's still getting used to life without footy but is relishing the chance to claim bragging rights over his Intrust Super Cup opponents in a new way.

Port will be among nine ISC players, as well as a surprise Maroons star, who will compete over the coming weeks in a virtual competition of the PlayStation game Rugby League Live 4.

The ISC Esports Challenge comes after the statewide competition was scrapped for the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Round 1 kicked off on Sunday night between Burleigh Bears' outside back Sami Sauiluma and Wynnum Manly's Jordan Drew, while Port will step up to the controller on Monday when he takes on Cutters player Paul Byrnes.

"I usually play NBA 2K or something to escape from footy," Port said.

"I played (Rugby League Live 4) when it first came out but I think (Byrnes) is a bit of a smoky so I'm expecting it to be a bit of fun."

It's the first time in his career Port has not run onto a footy field between the months of March and September, being one of those rare players who has not been hit by injury.

Instead, the 28-year-old has resorted to finding other hobbies as he deals with life outside of footy - including turning his home into a makeshift golf course.

"It's very, very new and the game has never had something like this happen before," Port said.

"We're fortunate that we live in a time where we can stay in touch with people at the click of a button.

"It's weird waking up on weekends and not going for a captain's run or not prepping for a game.

"I've never missed a game since I started playing rugby league but I'm just using the extra time to find some extra hobbies.

"It is what it is though.

"I'm pretty glad to be part of this (esports) challenge, because you can still grab those bragging rights over your opposition."

Townsville's Andrew Niemoeller is set to take on a surprise Maroons star in Tuesday's showdown.

