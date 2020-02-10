Invalid’s marijuana call: ‘Legalise it before I die’

'MEDICAL NECESSITY’ CLAIM: Margaret Therese O'Rance has continued her one-woman marijuana legalisation campaign in Gympie Magistrates Court

A GOOMERI invalid's one-woman campaign to legalise marijuana has again brought her before Gympie Magistrates Court, where she faces a charge of possessing a small amount of the drug and a water pipe.

Crippled former nurse Margaret Therese O'Rance said outside the court she struggled constantly with chronic pain and immobility.

It is the second time marijuana has brought her to court.

She told magistrate Chris Callaghan she had medical authority to be allowed to take medical marijuana, but could not afford to buy the legally available product.

She was also prosecuted last year over what she described as "civil disobedience."

Today, she successfully sought an adjournment to allow her time to make a submission to police to have the charges dropped.

Asked what her grounds might be, she told Mr Callaghan her continued prosecution was "not in the public interest."

Mr Callaghan urged her to obtain legal advice on whether her "medical necessity" argument was covered by Section 25 of the Queensland Criminal Code, which excuses a person from criminal liability for any act or omission made under such circumstances of sudden or extraordinary emergency that an ordinary person possessing ordinary powers of self-control "could not reasonably be expected to act otherwise."

She said her medical conditions made the use of marijuana a "medical necessity."

This argument was rejected at her last court appearance, in April last year.

Magistrate at that time, Graham Hillan said the compulsion referred to in the legislation meant being compelled by another person.

Mr Hillan convicted her then of production and possession, but ordered no further punishment and no recorded conviction.

This morning, Mr Callaghan suggested she include a copy of her medical authorisation in her submission to police to have the charges dropped.

He remanded her to appear in the court again on March 2.

Ms O'Rance, 68, said she suffered the painful effects of an auto immune disease and pain from a work injury during her time as a nurse.

"I got caught again, with even less this time," she said outside the court.

"They found less than .5g and a water pipe.

"I want it legalised before I die," she said outside the court.