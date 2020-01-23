INVASION DAY? What region’s residents really think

We asked South Burnett residents what they really thought about Australia Day.

AUSTRALIA Day has been celebrated on January 26 since 1946, and has been recognised as a public holiday since 1994, however controversy surrounds the day which marks the country's colonisation.

Many Australians have expressed their anger towards celebrating Australia Day on a date of great loss for Aboriginal Australians.

We put the call-out on Facebook page to find out what South Burnett residents think about the issue.

Here were some of the comments:

Melissa Gee: “Australia was not started on this day … it was invaded on this day. Australia was already inhabited and the people were quite happy here. Change the date! Change it! It causes grief to the traditional owners of this country. Pick a day that suits this multicultural country.”

Lesley Wilson: “We celebrated Australia Day with no problems for years until a minority group stirred things up. We should all stand together no matter what, just like the add portrayed on TV at present.”

Jesse Barnes: “I don’t see the point in celebrating it anymore because every year without fail the day just starts arguments and makes people uncomfortable about being patriotic. Instead we should celebrate the actual date we became the Commonwealth of Australia, January 1st 1901.”

Sharon Curle: “It needs to be on a day where we can all celebrate together — it’s not much of a celebration when one side are mourning their people, and if you people don’t get that then we still have a long way to go.”

Fred Cobbo: “Why do we celebrate 11 Tall Ships that landed at Sydney Cove on 26th January 1788? My Australia Day is Anzac Day … This day is where Australia’s black and white stand side-by-side to honour our fallen.”

Janet O’Connor: “Leave it where it is but celebrate it together in true Aussie spirit — so pertinent today with the ongoing drought, bushfires and now flooding. We are all Aussies, so let’s celebrate together.”

Rebecca Alsop: “In light of the recent bushfires and droughts it shows that we all band together no matter what colour or what race we are and I think that’s the true meaning. Australians should be celebrating that.”

Martin Essenberg: “As long as it is a holiday and long weekend I don’t think anyone really cares what the date is.”

Perina O’Connell: “Leave it, why change it.”

Di Delaney-Lincoln: “One country, one people, one flag and one law for all — 26th of Jan is Australia Day and it should stay that way.”