INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUE: House fire still deemed suspicious

OVER 48 hours on from the blaze that tore through a Burnett St home and authorities are still uncertain what exactly caused the fire to erupt in the first place.

A Queensland Police Spokeswoman told News Corp the fire is still being treated as suspicious until more facts can be determined.

"All we know at this stage is the fire started within the house, but we still cannot ascertain how it started," she said.

CHARRED REMAINS: What was left of a house on Burnett St in Kingaroy after a mysterious blaze decimated the majority of the property Monday morning.

Senior Sergeant David Tierney from Kingaroy Police confirmed investigations into the cause of the fire were still underway.

"No progress has been made at this point in time but investigations will continue for the next several days to weeks," he said.

EARLIER: A house fire in Kingaroy has been established as a crime scene by Kingaroy police this morning.

Neighbours of the destroyed property at 12 Burnett St were home at the time of the fire at 4.18am on Monday.

The heat from the neighbouring blaze burnt through their fence and started to melt the side of their house.

Kingaroy police are currently investigating the house fire and have declared the property a crime scene.

Senior Sergeant David Tierney from the Kingaroy Police said there are no updates to report at this stage.

"(The fire) is still believed to be suspicious (and) investigations (are) ongoing," he said.

"(We are) waiting for scientific crews from Brisbane."

It is alleged the resident's previous tenants vacated the property in the last couple of weeks, and there was no one home at the time of the blaze.