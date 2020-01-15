Menu
Elizabeth 'Liz' Jordan of Ebbw Vale turns 108 years old on January 15. Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

Ipswich’s oldest resident celebrates another big birthday

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
15th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVING lived through two world wars and the Great Depression, Ebbw Vale woman Elizabeth Jordan said she has come to learn that life is all about friendship.

Born in 1912, three months before the sinking of the Titanic, Mrs Jordan has celebrated her 108th birthday.

"Friendship is a lovely thing," she said.

It is the main thing in life.

"To get out among friends, that's the best thing.

You meet a lot of different people in different places.

"I wouldn't be here either if it wasn't for my son."

She's had a number of celebrations in the lead-up to her special day with friends and family.

Mrs Jordan was born in Ipswich and has seen it transform over the past century.

She still lives in her Ebbw Vale home, which was built in 1936 during the Depression. She has two children, five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Elizabeth 'Liz' Jordan of Ebbw Vale turns 108 years old on January 15. Picture: Cordell Richardson
She's embraced the changes and advances the world has made, with technology allowing her to Skype her brother in Victoria for her birthday.

"Things are going ahead, they've got to go ahead. You can't go backwards, you've got to go forward," she said.

"It's all gone a long way."

 

 

Elizabeth 'Liz' Jordan of Ebbw Vale turns 108 years old on January 15. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Age is no barrier for Mrs Jordan who said she still made time for bowls and bocce, with friends taking her out to Gatton and Laidley for a game or two, and of course her knitting.

Mrs Jordan has entered her knitting and crochet creations into the Ipswich Show since the 1960s and will do so again this year, with preparations already under way.

Her secret to longevity is to have faith and keep busy, but it seems her family also has some good genes, with her little sister turning 100 in July.

Mrs Jordan is a former Ipswich Senior Citizen of the Year and also has the unique honour of being Jetstar's oldest passenger when she took a flight, aged 103, to visit family in Melbourne.

