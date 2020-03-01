Irvine’s quietly confident heading into finals

As Murgon District's Renee Irvine rose through the ranks, she was on track to be the next Holly Ferling after dominating representative junior cricket.

Irvine represented Wide Bay and Queensland on multiple occasions and after a year where she hit 93 runs off 69 balls in the U15 national championships, was selected to replace the injured Ferling for the Brisbane Heat.

FAST BOWL: Irvine knows how to take a wicket, taking 13 for Murgon already this season. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Irvine said she loves playing cricket, but the professional path just wasn’t her thing.

“I had my chance to make it as a professional cricketer, but it just wasn’t for me,” Irvine said.

“I have been playing cricket my whole life and I still love playing in the local competition here in the South Burnett.

“It’s a strong competition here and I think playing in the men’s comp really pushes my cricket.”

The Murgon all-rounder is the only female player in the South Burnett B grade competition, currently sitting on 125 runs and 13 wickets for the year.

Irvine will need to be at her best as Murgon head into finals. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Irvine said a lot of great female cricketers have come out of the South Burnett and women’s cricket is in a great place.

“There have been a lot of good female cricketers out of the region and they have all done great things,” Irvine said.

“I like watching Holly Ferling and a lot of the girls at that level to see how I can improve my cricket.

“It would be nice to have a few more girls in the South Burnett Competition.”

Murgon are heading into finals sitting on top of the South Burnett competition and Irvine is quietly confident they have what it takes to go the distance.